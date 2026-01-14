Adscriptly Launches AI-Powered Google Ads Optimization Platform

New platform unifies conversion tracking from CRMs, call tracking, and manual sources to automatically qualify leads and optimize Google Ads campaigns

Businesses leave money on the table because they can't tell Google Ads which leads became customers. Adscriptly bridges that gap automatically” — Leo O'Brien, CEO & Founder, Adscriptly

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adscriptly , a new AI-powered advertising optimization platform, today announced its official launch, offering businesses and marketing agencies a smarter way to track conversions, qualify leads, and optimize Google Ads campaigns automatically.The platform addresses a critical challenge facing digital advertisers: fragmented conversion data. Most businesses collect leads through multiple channels—phone calls, CRM systems, web forms, and manual tracking—but struggle to connect this data back to their Google Ads campaigns in a meaningful way. This disconnect leads to wasted ad spend and missed optimization opportunities.Adscriptly solves this by ingesting conversion signals from multiple sources including CallRail, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Zoho, Close, and GoHighLevel, then using AI to automatically qualify leads and push enriched conversion data back to Google Ads."Businesses are leaving money on the table because they can't tell Google Ads which leads actually turned into customers," said Leo O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Adscriptly. "We built Adscriptly to bridge that gap. Our platform connects all your lead sources, uses AI to identify your best prospects, and feeds that intelligence directly into Google Ads so the algorithm can find more customers like them."Key features of the Adscriptly platform include:- Multi-Source Conversion Tracking: Automatically sync conversion data from call tracking platforms, CRMs, and manual CSV uploads into a unified dashboard- AI-Powered Lead Qualification: Machine learning algorithms score and qualify leads based on call duration, engagement signals, and custom criteria- Automated Google Ads Integration: Push qualified conversions directly to Google Ads to improve campaign optimization and ROAS- Keyword Optimization Agents: AI agents continuously analyze search terms and recommend positive and negative keyword adjustments- Real-Time Analytics: Comprehensive dashboards showing conversion attribution, lead quality metrics, and campaign performanceThe platform is designed for marketing agencies managing multiple client accounts, in-house marketing teams seeking better attribution, and small business owners looking to maximize their advertising ROI.Adscriptly offers a free trial for new users, with tiered pricing plans available for agencies and enterprises. The platform supports Google Ads Manager (MCC) accounts, enabling agencies to manage multiple client accounts from a single dashboard.For more information or to start a free trial, visit https://adscriptly.com/ About AdscriptlyAdscriptly is an AI-powered Google Ads optimization platform that helps businesses and agencies track conversions from multiple sources, qualify leads automatically, and optimize campaigns using machine learning. The platform integrates with leading CRMs, call tracking providers, and Google Ads to deliver actionable insights and automated optimizations.

