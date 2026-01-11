Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of Bob Weir
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of Bob Weir, musician and co-founder of the Grateful Dead:
“Bob Weir, a true son of California, helped create the soundtrack of a generation, shaping a new sound that earned him the fierce loyalty of millions around the world. What set him apart was not just his music — it was his deep love for the people who heard it, his ability to connect with audiences as he shared stories that brought joy. Weir was — and will always be — a king of psychedelic rock; he will be deeply missed, and his music will forever live on.”
