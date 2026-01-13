imageat.com Launches AI-Powered Creative Platform for Images and Videos

imageat ai homepage

New SaaS platform combines AI image/video generation with intuitive editing tools, trend discovery, and ready-to-use templates for creators.

Imageat brings inspiration, generation, and AI-powered editing into one seamless creative platform.” — imageat ai team

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- imageat.com officially launches as a comprehensive AI-powered creative platform designed to streamline visual content creation for businesses, marketers, and creative professionals worldwide.The platform offers an integrated suite of tools that combine artificial intelligence with user-friendly editing capabilities. Users can generate images and videos using advanced AI technology while accessing curated trends, professional templates, and powerful editing features all within a single platform.Key features of imageat.com include a dedicated Trends section that showcases the latest visual content styles and popular creative directions, helping users stay current with market demands. The Prompts library provides professionally crafted prompts that enable users to achieve high-quality AI-generated results without extensive technical knowledge.The Templates section offers ready-to-use designs that accelerate the creative process, while the built-in AI Editor allows users to refine and customize their generated images with precision. Video editing capabilities extend the platform's functionality beyond static images, enabling users to create complete multimedia campaigns within a single workspace."Generative AI media and viral content creation should be accessible, efficient, and innovative," said a spokesperson for imageat.com. "Our platform eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with AI tools while delivering professional-grade results that meet the demands of modern digital marketing and creative production."The platform addresses common challenges faced by content creators, including the time-consuming nature of traditional design processes, the learning curve associated with professional creative software, and the difficulty of maintaining consistency across multiple visual assets.Designed for content creators, marketers, designers, and brands, Imageat simplifies the entire creative workflow by bringing multiple AI tools into a single, intuitive platform. Users can generate high-quality visuals and videos, explore trending AI styles, use ready-made prompt templates, and refine outputs using Imageat’s built-in AI editor.imageat.com serves diverse user groups including digital marketers creating campaign assets, social media managers producing daily content, small business owners building brand visuals, and creative professionals exploring AI-enhanced workflows.The platform operates on a SaaS model, providing cloud-based access that eliminates software installation requirements and enables collaboration across teams and locations. Regular updates ensure users benefit from the latest AI advancements and creative tools.For more information about imageat.com and to explore the platform's capabilities, visit https://imageat.com

