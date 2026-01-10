Submit Release
Iconic Gold Announces Management and Director Changes

International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (TSX:ICON)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corp. (“Iconic Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ICON) announces changes to its management and board of directors.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Shashank Bhatt as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective January 9, 2026. Mr. Bhatt replaces Roger Lui. The Company welcomes Mr. Bhatt and thanks Mr. Lui for his services through his tenure.

Mr. Bhatt brings a wealth of financial and analytical experience to the Company, having spent the majority of his career as a financial data professional specializing in financial research and data analysis. He holds a degree in finance and previously served as a Senior consultant with IBM Global Services, where he evaluated the financial viability and business operations of potential acquisition targets.

