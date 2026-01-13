Gaming Intelligence Platform Reveals Innovation 18-36 Months Early

FutureOfGaming.com - Strategic intelligence service revealing where Sony, Microsoft, EA are investing and what technologies are emerging early

The filing is public. The insight isn't. We provide the insight.” — Alex Kirillov, Founder

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, January 13, 2026 -- FutureOfGaming.com launched today as the first strategic intelligence platform revealing what major gaming companies are building 18-36 months before public announcements.The platform addresses a fundamental visibility gap: patents are filed when development begins and are public record, but remain buried in legal jargon. Future of Gaming analyzes these patents to show what major studios are building right now, which technologies are emerging, and where the industry is heading - years before companies make announcements."By the time Sony announces a new feature, development is already complete," said Alex Kirillov, founder of Future of Gaming. "But when Sony files a patent, development is just starting—and that filing is public record. We're giving people visibility into what's actually being built today, not what's being announced tomorrow."Early Intelligence for Four Audiences - The platform serves distinct needs across the gaming ecosystem:- Gamers gain advance insight into what features and experiences are coming to their favorite games, understanding what innovations are in development long before trailers or announcements.- Developers see what competitors are exploring, track emerging technologies, and understand industry direction to inform their own development decisions and identify opportunities.- Investors get early signals on where companies are directing R&D investment, which strategic bets they're making, and what innovations are maturing before market movements occur.- Industry professionals track which technologies are gaining momentum, identify emerging specializations, and understand where capabilities and practices are evolving.How It Works- Future of Gaming analyzes every gaming patent filed and granted, translating legal documents into clear explanations of what's being built, what problems it solves, how it works, and what it means for players and the industry.Each patent analysis includes:- Plain language explanation of the technology- Specific use cases and gameplay scenarios- Six-dimension scoring across gaming relevance, innovation, commercial viability, disruptiveness, feasibility, and patent strength- Assessment of what could work, what could fail, and technical limitations- Identification of which platforms, genres, and audiences are affectedComprehensive Coverage - The platform provides multiple layers of intelligence:- Twice-weekly analyses – Granted patents on Tuesdays showing what's been approved, filed patents on Thursdays revealing what companies are currently seeking protection for. Monthly reports tracking all gaming patent activity with company rankings, technology trends, and emerging patterns.- Quarterly reports providing comprehensive analysis of industry innovation with detailed breakdowns by company, technology category, platform, business model, and genre, plus identification of cross-company themes.Inaugural Report Demonstrates ValueThe platform's first quarterly report analyzing Q4 2025 activity demonstrates the approach, covering 184 filed patents and 154 granted patents across major gaming companies. The analysis reveals AI and machine learning have become the dominant innovation category, location-based gaming solutions are evolving to address fairness challenges, and hardware innovation is shifting toward modularity and biometric integration.Six-Dimension Analysis Framework - Every patent receives scores across six dimensions providing quick assessment:- Gaming Relevance – How directly it affects gameplay- Innovation – Degree of technical novelty- Commercial Viability – Likelihood of deployment- Disruptiveness – Potential to change industry practices- Feasibility – Technical practicality- Patent Strength – Legal robustnessThis scoring helps readers quickly identify which patents matter most and why.The platform evaluates feasibility alongside innovation, explicitly identifying technical limitations, key assumptions, and what could prevent successful deployment.For the first time, the same intelligence major studios use to track each other is available to gamers, developers, and investors.About Future of GamingFutureOfGaming.com is a strategic intelligence platform that analyzes gaming patents to reveal what major studios are building, which technologies are emerging, and where the gaming industry is heading. The platform provides early visibility into innovation 18-36 months before public announcements, serving gamers, developers, investors, and industry professionals seeking advance intelligence on gaming's future.

