Gracie Gato Launches Reader-Funded Substack to Deliver Independent Reporting

Gracie Gato, a New Hampshire-based journalist, launches an independent Substack offering reader-funded political reporting and analysis.

Independent journalism only works when readers support it directly. This Substack restores a transparent relationship between journalists and the public.” — Gracie Gato

HUDSON, NH, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journalist and radio personality Gracie Gato will debut her reader-funded Substack on February 1, delivering independent political reporting and commentary focused on power, accountability, and media transparency.Based in New Hampshire, Gato’s Substack is designed as a direct-to-reader publication, operating outside corporate media ownership and advertiser influence. The platform combines original reporting, political analysis, and audio commentary, with an emphasis on context, civic engagement, and the human impact of political decisions.“Independent journalism only works when readers are willing to support it directly,” said Gato. “This Substack is about restoring a transparent relationship between journalists and the public — no gatekeepers, no corporate filters, and no silence when stories become inconvenient.”Gato brings more than two decades of experience in media, broadcasting, and technology to the platform. A native of Los Angeles now living in New Hampshire, she has worked in radio and independent journalism and has written extensively about politics, media narratives, and institutional power. Her work blends reporting with first-person commentary, offering readers both analysis and lived perspective.The Substack will publish multiple free posts each week, alongside paid subscriber-only content that includes in-depth reporting, audio updates, and behind-the-scenes analysis. Paid subscriptions allow readers to directly fund the work and sustain the publication’s independence.“This isn’t about chasing clicks or outrage,” Gato said. “It’s about documenting what’s actually happening, asking questions others avoid, and giving readers enough context to form their own conclusions.”The launch comes amid growing public frustration with media consolidation, the decline of local journalism, and increasing political polarization. Reader-funded platforms such as Substack have emerged as an alternative model, allowing journalists to build sustainable, independent newsrooms supported by their audiences rather than advertisers or corporate sponsors.Gato’s reporting will focus on New Hampshire politics as well as national issues, with particular attention to civil liberties, political power structures, and accountability. Audio posts will complement written reporting, drawing on her background in radio broadcasting.Subscriptions are now open, with multiple tiers available. Free subscribers will continue to have access to selected reporting and commentary, while paid subscribers receive exclusive content and early access to new work.“This is old-school journalism using modern tools,” Gato added. “If this work matters to readers, they now have a direct way to keep it alive.”For more information or to subscribe, visit https://gracieformermrsgato.substack.com/ About Gracie GatoGracie Gato is a New Hampshire-based journalist and radio personality covering politics, media, and power. A native of Los Angeles, she brings more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, technology, and independent journalism. She publishes independently on Substack.

