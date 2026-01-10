Honoring New York State Police Sergeant Michael L. Piro

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed that flags on all state government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of retired New York State Police Sergeant Michael L. Piro.

“A distinguished member of the New York State Police, Sergeant Piro, stepped up to serve and protect his fellow New Yorkers when it was needed most,” Governor Hochul said. “I am profoundly grateful for Sergeant Piro and his dedication to keeping New York safe, and I join his family, colleagues, and community in honoring his life and service, and send my deepest condolences to those whose lives he touched.”

On January 6, Sergeant Piro passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the 9/11 terrorist attack. He had retired after 30 years of dedicated service with the New York State Police on March 26, 2015.

Sergeant Piro is survived by his four children, and preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia.