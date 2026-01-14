Uclic Launches a Performance-Driven Growth & AI Agency for Scalable Lead Generation

A French growth agency helping B2B and e-commerce companies turn traffic, data and automation into measurable revenue.

We built Uclic to help companies stop guessing and start scaling acquisition with systems that actually generate revenue.” — Wladimir Delcros

PARIS, 75000, FRANCE, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uclic announces the launch of its Growth & AI agency dedicated to companies seeking measurable, execution-first growth.

Founded by growth practitioners with over 10 years of hands-on experience, Uclic focuses on one core principle: growth must be measurable, scalable, and directly connected to revenue. The agency supports B2B, SaaS, media groups and e-commerce brands looking to move beyond vanity metrics and fragmented acquisition strategies.

Uclic combines growth marketing, artificial intelligence and automation to build robust acquisition engines. Its expertise spans SEO, paid media, outbound systems, web scraping, data enrichment and marketing automation, with a strong emphasis on intent-based targeting and conversion optimization.

Unlike traditional agencies, Uclic operates with a strict execution mindset. Every strategy is tied to concrete KPIs such as qualified leads, pipeline contribution and ROI. The agency designs systems that can be monitored, iterated and scaled over time, rather than one-off campaigns.

Uclic is already working with high-traffic media groups, startups and SMEs across France, helping them structure their acquisition stack, improve lead quality and reduce dependency on single channels.

The agency positions itself as a long-term growth partner, capable of designing and operating complex acquisition systems while keeping costs under control. Its approach is particularly suited to companies operating in competitive markets where efficiency and speed of execution are critical.

