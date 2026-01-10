Bricked AI Launches AI Tool Eliminating Manual Real Estate Comping

New AI platform helps investors instantly price properties, estimate rehab costs, and decide whether a deal is worth pursuing before competitors do.

Deals are won by investors who can evaluate opportunities quickly and confidently. Bricked AI was built to give users instant clarity so they can move faster without sacrificing accuracy.” — Abhi, co-founder of Bricked AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bricked AI launched its AI-powered real estate comping platform designed to help investors, wholesalers, flippers, and agents underwrite deals in under 15 seconds. The platform delivers AI-selected comparables, after-repair value (ARV), current market value (CMV), and repair cost estimates, eliminating hours of manual comping and underwriting.

Real estate comping remains one of the most time-consuming and error-prone steps in real estate investing. Investors typically rely on spreadsheets, MLS filters, or multiple valuation tools to pull comps, estimate value, and calculate renovation costs. This slows down decision-making in fast-moving markets where speed often determines who wins a deal.

Bricked AI was built to remove that friction. Instead of relying on manual filters and subjective judgment, the platform delivers a single, AI-powered underwriting workflow that allows users to quickly determine whether a property is worth pursuing before committing additional time or capital.

Unlike traditional real estate comping tools that depend on manual filters and subjective judgment, Bricked AI approaches valuation from an appraiser-style perspective. The platform evaluates property condition, geographic location, and buyer behavior together, rather than treating them as separate inputs.

Using computer vision and machine learning, Bricked AI analyzes curb appeal and interior features such as kitchens, bathrooms, and overall renovation level to understand a property’s condition. A trained AI underwriting agent then synthesizes this data with location context and recent sales to select the most relevant comparable properties. Users can also upload property photos or walkthrough images to further improve comp selection and valuation accuracy.

To ensure comps reflect true local market behavior, Bricked AI accounts for neighborhood boundaries, including major roads, highways, railways, and natural dividers that often influence home prices. A proprietary valuation model then adjusts pricing based on how buyers in that specific area value differences in size, layout, and amenities.

Renovation estimates are generated using machine learning models trained on localized labor and material costs, producing practical, line-item rehab estimates rather than national averages. The result is a complete, investment-ready analysis delivered in under 15 seconds, allowing users to evaluate opportunities with clarity, confidence, and speed.

Bricked AI is available now via web access. Pricing starts at $49 per month, with plans based on monthly comp volume and scalable options for individuals, growing teams, and enterprises. More information is available at https://bricked.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.