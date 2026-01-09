GEORGIA, January 9 - ATLANTA – The State of Georgia’s net tax collections in the month of December totaled $3.44 billion, for an increase of nearly $101 million, or 3%, compared to December 2024, when net tax collections totaled almost $3.34 billion. Year-to-date net tax revenue collections through December totaled nearly $16.72 billion, for an increase of $363.7 million, or 2.2%, compared to December FY 2025, when net tax collections approached $16.36 billion after six months.

The changes within the following tax categories account for December’s overall net tax revenue increase:



Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections in December totaled $1.6 billion, for an increase of $108.7 million, or 7.3%, over FY 2025, when Individual Tax revenues totaled roughly $1.49 million for the month.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the increase:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $22.4 million or 31.3%

Income Tax Withholding payments increased by $78.6 million, or 5.5%, over December 2024

Individual Income Tax Return payments decreased by $8.6 million, or 23%, from December 2024

All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated Tax payments, were up a combined $16.3 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $1.61 billion, an increase of $39.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to December 2024. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $9 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 2024, when net Sales Tax totaled $777 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $814.4 million, for an increase of $29.6 million, or 3.8%, while Sales Tax refunds increased by $0.6 million.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month increased by $11.9 million, or 1.7%, compared to last year, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $683.1 million in December 2024.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net decrease:

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for the month increased by $4.9 million, or 2.6%, compared to the previous fiscal year, when motor fuel tax receipts totaled $186.9 million.

Motor Vehicle – Tag, Title & Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for December decreased by $2.5 million or 7.3%, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections declined by $4.8 million, or 7.3%, from FY 2025.

