Governor issues statement on Renee Good shooting in Minnesota

SANTA FE — Today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement calling for a thorough investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota:

“The death of Renee Good demands answers, and I stand with Governor Walz and the people of Minnesota in calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

I also support those raising their voice in protest. Protest is fundamental to democracy — it’s how we make our government listen when something goes terribly wrong. But protests must remain peaceful.

It’s outrageous that the Trump Administration branded Good — a mother of three children and a U.S. citizen — as a domestic terrorist before an investigation had even begun. This is not the American way. In our democracy, we respect due process and wait for the facts before drawing conclusions.

Governor Walz has my full support as he works to get to the truth and ensure justice is served.”