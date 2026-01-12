BATTERY INNOVATION CENTER CELEBRATES ATEIOS SYSTEMS' LANDMARK YEAR

FROM INCUBATION TO INDUSTRY LEADER WITH $1 MILLION INVESTMENT AND REVOLUTIONARY SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING

NEWBERRY, IN, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Battery Innovation Center (BIC) announced its profound pride in the extraordinary accomplishments of Ateios Systems, a long-time incubated partner, as the company concludes a transformational 2025. By leveraging the BIC’s location incubation, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovation acceleration programs, Ateios has secured major investments and solidified its position as a global leader in sustainable, high-speed battery electrode manufacturing.Ateios Systems’ success marks a seismic shift in how next-generation battery electrodes are produced in the United States, proving that domestic partnerships and cutting-edge technology are the foundation for a resilient energy future. Notably, Ateios achieved these production-grade manufacturing and commercial milestones with less than $5 million in total capital raised to date, demonstrating exceptional capital efficiency in an industry where their competitors in a similar space of electrode manufacturing have raised an average of $87M.Key Milestones and Industry Validation in 2025The BIC proudly highlights the following landmark achievements accomplished by Ateios Systems throughout the year:Technological and Commercial Breakthroughs· World’s Fastest Solvent-Free Production: In September, Ateios announced a landmark collaboration with Eastman Kodak Company, demonstrating the world’s fastest solvent-free electrode production process. Powered by Ateios’ proprietary RaiCure™ electron-curing platform, the system achieves an unprecedented coating speed of 80 meters per minute, nearly three times faster than the industry standard.· PFAS-Free and Ultra-Rapid Curing: This groundbreaking RaiCure™ technology is the key to creating PFA-free electrodes by eliminating toxic fluoropolymers and solvents, while simultaneously achieving up to a 96% reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional methods.3 This addresses the critical industry need for cleaner and greener manufacturing.· Next-Generation Electrodes and Commercial Orders: The year began with the unveiling of the Gen 3 RaiCore™ Electrodes, which deliver higher energy density and enhanced conductivity.4 This led to securing crucial pilot commercial orders for their solvent-free Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and synthetic Graphite electrodes, catering to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and grid storage sectors.· Fortune 100 Validation: Ateios secured a commercial order for the World’s Only Verified PFA-Free Electrode (RaiCore™ LCO) with a Fortune 100 electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM), validating the platform's ability to deliver high-quality components at scale.Financial and Industry Recognition· $1 Million Investment Secured: Ateios Systems won a $1 million investment in the inaugural TitletownTech’s Start-Up Draft competition, providing significant capital to accelerate their manufacturing scale-up and commercial deployment.5· "Battery Manufacturer of the Year": In October, the company was recognized as the 2025 Battery Manufacturer of the Year at The Battery Show North America, cementing its leadership in combining high performance, sustainability, and industrial scalability.A Testament to Incubation and Partnership"Ateios Systems’ journey is the perfect case study of how innovation hubs like the BIC are essential in the 'lab-to-leader' transition for U.S. manufacturing," said Les Alexander, CEO of the Battery Innovation Center. "We provided them with the location incubation, access to high-precision equipment, and testing facilities necessary to rapidly iterate and validate their RaiCure™ technology at a commercial scale. Their success in attracting major investments and securing the top industry award validates our model of supporting game-changing companies that are not just improving batteries, but are entirely reshaping how they are made."“In 2019, I saw that the Battery Innovation Center was where real battery manufacturing scaled, from startups to Fortune 500 companies,” said Rajan Kumar, CEO of Ateios Systems. “Five years later, the incubation model has exceeded my every expectation, enabling us to reach groundbreaking milestones with a fraction of the time and capital typical for this industry. Without the BIC and its team, Ateios, our team, and my personal growth as a battery innovator would not be where they are today.”The BIC is proud to have accelerated Ateios Systems' journey and looks forward to supporting their continued expansion as they meet the increasing demand for their sustainable electrodes across North America and beyond.

