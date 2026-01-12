CH3 Expands Its Global Event Production Offering Into Gaming

Experiential agency strengthens its position across Web3 and Gaming, expanding its Gaming event agency offering with premium, community-driven B2B events

MALTA, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CH3, a global event production agency specialising in high-touch, community-driven experiences, today announced its expanded offering for Gaming companies, adding Gaming event agency services to its established work across Web3 and crypto.Since launch, CH3 has delivered 330+ events across 40+ cities worldwide, including Barcelona, Lisbon, Cannes, Brussels, Istanbul, Denver, Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and Rio de Janeiro. Across these activations, the agency has welcomed 36,000+ attendees and supported leading organisations in the Web3 ecosystem, including Ethereum, Coinbase, Avalanche, Polkadot, NEAR, and Polygon.CH3 is widely recognised as one of the leading agencies behind many side events in the crypto industry, delivering high-impact events alongside major conferences and key ecosystem moments. The agency consistently executes experience-driven events across multiple markets worldwide.A Strategic Approach to In-Person ExperiencesCH3 designs and produces premium, in-real-life activations that align brand objectives with audience intent through experience design and end-to-end production. Rather than mass-market formats, the agency focuses on refined environments that prioritise quality of engagement and creative expression.Recent formats include:- Executive Conferences and Strategic Summits — connection-driven conferences for senior decision-makers, without traditional expo formats- Curated Executive Forums and Roundtables — discreet, high-touch discussions designed to support strategic dialogue and deal-making- Invite-Only Retreats and Leadership Offsites — multi-day experiences combining strategic programming with relationship building- Exclusive Dining Experiences — content-light, conversation-focused gastronomic events- Experiential Brand Activations — immersive formats built around creative storytelling and experience design- Partner Cocktail Events — refined networking events connecting complementary brands and audiencesEach CH3 event is shaped as a high-touch, experience-led activation, delivered through full end-to-end execution.Expansion Into Gaming: Event Agency ServicesBuilding on its leadership in Web3 and crypto, CH3 is expanding its offering into the Gaming sector. CH3 now supports Gaming companies in delivering side events around major industry conferences, including SiGMA, SBC and ICE, as part of its Gaming event agency offering, applying the same experience-led production approach established in the crypto industry.This expansion responds to growing demand from Gaming companies for premium, in-person experiences that support senior-level engagement, community development, and long-term relationship building.“Our work has always been about creating meaningful in-person experiences around key industry moments,” said Dietrich Moens, CEO of CH3. “As demand for premium side events continues to grow, expanding our offering into Gaming is a natural next step. We’re bringing the same experience-led approach and operational standards that have defined our work in Web3 to support Gaming companies around major global conferences.”With a growing international footprint and a continued focus on emerging digital industries, CH3 supports brands seeking to engage professional communities through strategically aligned, well-executed events.About CH3 CH3 is a global event production agency specialising in high-touch, experience-led B2B events across the Web3, crypto, and Gaming industries. Since its launch, CH3 has delivered 330+ events in 40+ cities worldwide, supporting leading organisations through premium conferences, side events, executive forums, retreats, and experiential brand activations. The agency delivers complex international events with creative vision, operational excellence, and a strong focus on meaningful in-person connection.

