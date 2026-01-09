Notice of Hamilton's 2026 Budget Process

Agenda Item Date/Time Public Delegations Monday, November 17, 2025 at 3 p.m. Rate Supported Budget Deliberations Monday, November 24, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, November 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. (If required) Targeted Rate Budget Approval (Regular Council Meeting) Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Public Delegations Monday, January 19, 2026 at 3 p.m. Tax Supported (Operating & Capital) Budget Overview Friday, January 23, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Boards & Agencies Presentations Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Housing & Healthy and Safe Communities Budget Presentations Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Planning & Economic Development & Public Works Budget Presentations Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Corporate Services & City Manager's Office Budget Presentations Friday, January 30, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. Tax Supported Budget Deliberations Friday, February 6, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

Monday, February 9, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. (If required) Targeted Tax (Operating & Capital)

Budget Approval (Council Meeting) Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

Public Delegations

Members of the public who are interested in appearing before Committee on November 17, 2025 and/or January 19, 2026; either Virtually, In Person or by Video Submission, are required to submit a Request to Speak before a Committee of Council

Written submissions are also encouraged (submission of the form is not required for written submissions), and will be accepted by email, mail or fax. Please send written submissions to:

Angela McRae, Legislative Coordinator

Office of the City Clerk

1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8P 4Y5

Fax to 905-546-2095

[email protected]

Delegation Deadlines

Delegates will be limited to presentation time of 5 minutes.

The Council of the City of Hamilton intends to approve the 2026 Tax Operating & Capital Budget at the Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 13, 2026 at 9:30 a.m., or at a later Council meeting, if budget deliberations continue past this date.

The agendas for all meetings will be available for viewing on the City of Hamilton website at www.hamilton.ca/meetingagendas

Please be advised that additional meetings may be added to the schedule at any time, or existing meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled. In addition, meeting agendas are frequently subject to change. As such, you are advised to confirm and obtain additional information with respect to all budget meetings by regularly checking the City's website.

This public notice is provided in accordance with City of Hamilton By-law No. 07-351, the Provision of Public Notice.