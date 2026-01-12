Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market to Surpass $88 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market is estimated to account for nearly 0.7% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market in 2029, valued at $32,570 million. The market is expected to grow from $19,552 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising demand for efficient transportation infrastructure and growing e-commerce volumes.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market in 2029, valued at $30,271 million. The market is expected to grow from $18,105 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising focus on supply chain resilience and growing e-commerce volumes.

What will be Largest Segment in the Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market in 2029?

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented by solution into transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), sourcing and procurement, supply chain planning (SCP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). The transportation management systems (TMS) market will be the largest segment of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market segmented by solution, accounting for 34% or $30,255 million of the total in 2029. The transportation management systems (TMS) market will be supported by the focus on logistics optimization, cost reduction, and carrier management amidst volatile freight markets, growing need to optimize freight costs and reduce transportation inefficiencies, increasing adoption of real-time tracking and visibility solutions, rising demand for multimodal logistics management, growing e-commerce activities requiring faster last-mile delivery, the integration of AI and predictive analytics for route optimization, regulatory compliance for digital trade facilitation and cross-border trade and shipping and the shift towards sustainable logistics with lower carbon emissions.

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market segmented by enterprise size, accounting for 57% or $50,278 million of the total in 2029. The large enterprises market will be supported by the growing complexity of managing global supply networks, increasing demand for advanced analytics and AI-driven solutions, higher adoption of integrated platforms combining TMS, WMS and SCP, the need to optimize large-scale procurement and logistics operations, focus on compliance and regulatory requirements across multiple regions, rising emphasis on sustainability and ESG-driven supply chains and the growing shift towards digital twins and simulation for supply chain resilience.

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented by end-user into retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, manufacturing, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government, energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation and logistics and other end-users. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market segmented by end-user, accounting for 29% or $25,313 million of the total in 2029. The manufacturing market will be supported by the growing adoption of automation and robotics in production facilities, increasing demand for lean and efficient manufacturing operations, rising focus on predictive maintenance to minimize downtime, integration of supply chain solutions with MES and ERP systems, the need for visibility into supplier performance and material availability, growing globalization of production and sourcing and the demand for resilient and flexible manufacturing networks.

What is the expected CAGR for the Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market leading up to 2029 is 12%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape logistics operations, inventory management, and overall supply chain efficiency worldwide.

Rising Demand For Efficient Transportation Infrastructure - The rising demand for efficient transportation infrastructure will become a key driver of growth in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by 2029. Investments in roads, railways, ports and airports are improving the speed, reliability and connectivity of global logistics networks. Efficient transportation infrastructure allows companies to implement real-time tracking, route optimization and fleet management solutions, reducing delays and operational costs. As infrastructure continues to expand, businesses are increasingly adopting smart and mobile supply chain solutions to leverage these improvements, enhancing delivery performance, optimizing resource utilization and enabling scalable, reliable supply chains. As a result, the rising demand for efficient transportation infrastructure is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Global E-Commerce Volumes - The growth in global e-commerce volumes will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by 2029. The exponential rise across regions is increasing order complexity, inventory turnover and the need for rapid fulfilment. Smart supply chain solutions, including Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and integrated analytics platforms, help businesses manage high volumes, streamline order processing and maintain visibility across warehouses and distribution centers. As e-commerce grows, companies will continue investing in these solutions to meet consumer demand, reduce errors and improve operational efficiency. Consequently, the growth in global e-commerce volumes capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Same-Day And Next-Day Delivery Model - The growth in same-day and next-day delivery model will serve as a key growth catalyst for the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by 2029. Consumer expectations for same-day and next-day deliveries are driving businesses to optimize supply chain operations for speed and responsiveness. Mobile-enabled supply chain platforms, real-time route planning and predictive analytics allow companies to allocate inventory efficiently, minimize transit times and improve on-time delivery rates. The adoption of these technologies will accelerate as rapid delivery models expand, helping companies remain competitive and improve customer satisfaction. Therefore, this growth in same-day and next-day delivery model is projected to supporting to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Focus On Supply Chain Resilience - The rising focus on supply chain resilience will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by 2029. As global supply chains face increasing disruptions from pandemics, geopolitical tensions and natural disasters, companies are expected to invest heavily in smart and mobile supply chain solutions that enhance visibility, agility and risk management. Real-time tracking, predictive analytics and mobile-enabled decision-making tools will drive market growth by enabling businesses to anticipate disruptions, respond swiftly and maintain operational continuity. Additionally, regulatory pressures and customer expectations for faster, more reliable deliveries will further encourage the adoption of these technologies. Over the next several years, organizations across industries are likely to integrate AI, IoT and mobile platforms into their logistics operations, solidifying the demand for smart supply chain solutions globally. Consequently, the rising focus on supply chain resilience strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the smart supply chain solutions for large enterprises market, smart transportation supply chain management market, and smart manufacturing mobile supply chain market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $45 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in real-time supply chain visibility, integration of AI and IoT for predictive analytics, and increasing demand for agile, mobile-enabled logistics solutions. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of smart and connected supply chain technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enable seamless decision-making across complex enterprise networks, fuelling transformative growth within the broader smart and mobile supply chain solutions industry.

The smart supply chain solutions for large enterprises market are projected to grow by $19,813 million, the smart transportation supply chain management market by $14,150 million, and the smart manufacturing mobile supply chain market by $11,469 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

