Launching ZunaQMS: Turning Waiting Time into a Predictable, Transparent Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waiting time remains one of the most persistent and overlooked operational challenges in worldwide. Despite significant investments in digital transformation, the front-office experience—where patients and customers first engage with an organization—often continues to be marked by uncertainty, congestion, and inefficiency. ZunaQMS is being launched to address this gap.ZunaQMS is a global queue management software and service flow platform designed for high-volume, multi-location environments where predictability and transparency are critical. Built with healthcare providers and financial institutions in mind, the platform enables organizations to structure service flow, reduce ambiguity around wait times, and improve operational efficiency at the point of entry.ZunaQMS focuses on transforming waiting from a source of frustration into a clearly communicated and manageable process. By providing real-time visibility into queues and structured prioritization, the platform helps organizations set clearer expectations while supporting smoother coordination across service teams.CEO Message“Waiting time is one of the most visible moments, yet it is rarely managed with intention. ZunaQMS was created to bring predictability and transparency to high-pressure service environments, helping organizations improve trust, efficiency, and the front-office experience. Our focus is simple—respect people’s time while enabling operational excellence.”— Deepak Sharma, CEO, ZunaQMSThe launch of ZunaQMS reflects a broader shift in how institutions view queue management—not as a tactical utility, but as essential operational infrastructure. As organizations place greater emphasis on experience, efficiency, and trust, managing waiting time becomes a measurable and strategic priority.With its global launch across healthcare and banking environments, ZunaQMS aims to support institutions in delivering more organized, transparent, and dignified service experiences from the first point of contact.

