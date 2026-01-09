Calsoft simplifies DevOps workflows using Jenkins MCP server

Nilesh Arte

Calsoft develops innovation utilizing Jenkins MCP (Model Context Protocol) server for AI-assisted DevOps automation

We worked with Jenkins since it's a very popular tool, but the MCP server way of thinking can be easily extrapolated to other tools” — Nilesh Arte, Senior DevOps Architect at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a digital product engineering and AI services company, has developed a technical innovation that utilizes the Jenkins Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to connect Jenkins build infrastructure with AI systems. The innovation combines the existing Jenkins MCP server with Calsoft's augmented functionality and a custom connector that bridges Jenkins infrastructure with AI platforms like Claude Desktop. The solution addresses common challenges in DevOps workflows where engineers manually monitor build jobs, troubleshoot failures, and manage tasks across Jenkins and other tools including GitLab, GitHub Actions, Kubernetes, and Argo CD etc.

𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰:

- Calsoft develops innovation utilizing Jenkins MCP (Model Context Protocol) server for AI-assisted DevOps automation

- DevOps engineers and enterprise teams can now interact with Jenkins build systems through AI interfaces, reducing manual monitoring and troubleshooting tasks

- The solution uses Model Context Protocol, an emerging standard for connecting AI systems to external data sources and tools

The implementation works by connecting the Jenkins MCP server to AI platforms through Calsoft's custom connector layer. DevOps engineers typically spend significant time monitoring build jobs in Jenkins, investigating build failures, and rerunning builds manually. This repetitive cycle affects productivity and response times when issues arise in production environments. With multiple tools in the CI/CD pipeline—from Jenkins for builds to Kubernetes for deployment and Argo CD for continuous delivery—engineers must switch between different interfaces and authentication methods throughout their workday.

𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐈-𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞. 𝐌𝐂𝐏 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐀𝐈 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬. By augmenting the existing Jenkins MCP server and creating a connector bridge, Calsoft enables AI assistants to query build status, analyze failure logs, and trigger workflows without requiring engineers to manually log into Jenkins or navigate multiple tool dashboards. The solution also leverages visualization capabilities from platforms like Claude Desktop, allowing engineers to see build information and analytics through intuitive AI-driven interfaces.

The challenge in modern DevOps environments extends beyond Jenkins alone. Organizations typically maintain a complex ecosystem of tools for different stages of software delivery. A build engineer or DevOps engineer working with Jenkins must also coordinate with Github repositories, Kubernetes clusters for container orchestration, and Argo CD for continuous deployment. Each tool requires separate access, different interfaces, and distinct troubleshooting approaches. This fragmentation creates inefficiencies and increases the cognitive load on engineering teams.

"We worked with Jenkins since it's a very popular tool, but the MCP server way of thinking can be easily extrapolated to other tools," said Nilesh Arte at Calsoft. "There are many tools or many ways to connect to your CI-CD setup. Jenkins is one tool; there can be another tool like GitLab, GitHub Actions. For deployment, there can be Kubernetes, there can be Argo CD."

The solution targets enterprises with complex CI/CD pipelines where DevOps teams manage builds, deployments, and infrastructure across multiple platforms. Organizations in regulated industries that rely on Calsoft's engineering services may particularly benefit from streamlined DevOps workflows that maintain security and compliance requirements while reducing manual overhead. C-suite executives seeking to improve engineering efficiency and reduce operational bottlenecks can leverage Calsoft's MCP implementation to enable their DevOps teams to work more effectively with existing Jenkins infrastructure.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭

Calsoft is an engineering services company with over 27 years of experience delivering digital product engineering, data and AI, cloud, and infrastructure solutions. Calsoft works with global enterprises across regulated and complex industries to design, build, and deploy scalable systems that support operational and business-critical workloads. For more information, visit www.calsoftinc.com.

Agentic AI & DevOps : What every engineer needs to know Podcast | Power Talk with Nilesh Arte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.