Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market to Surpass $1 billion in 2029. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,140 billion by 2029, the Single-Acting Plunger Pumps market is estimated to account for nearly 0.02% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market in 2029

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the single-acting plunger pumps market in 2029, valued at $562 million. The market is expected to grow from $434 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing water and wastewater treatment plants and rising pharmaceutical industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the single-acting plunger pumps market in 2029, valued at $300 million. The market is expected to grow from $234 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growing water and wastewater treatment plants and favourable government initiative.

What will be Largest Segment in the Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market in 2029?

The single-acting plunger pumps market is segmented by type into horizontal single-acting plunger pumps and vertical single-acting plunger pumps. The horizontal single-acting plunger pumps market will be the largest segment of the single-acting plunger pumps market segmented by type, accounting for 92% or $922 million of the total in 2029. The horizontal single-acting plunger pumps market will be supported by high suitability for continuous industrial operations, ease of maintenance and inspection due to horizontal alignment, growing adoption in applications requiring high flow rates and moderate pressure, increased use in water injection and transfer processes in oil and gas operations, rising preference in power generation facilities for boiler feed and condensate extraction and advancements in sealing technologies that enhance pump lifespan.

The single-acting plunger pumps market is segmented by drive type into pneumatic, electric, hydraulic and other drive types. The electric market will be the largest segment of the single-acting plunger pumps market segmented by drive type, accounting for 71% or $713 million of the total in 2029. The electric market will be supported by high energy efficiency compared to other drive types, consistent and precise control of flow and pressure, growing industrial automation driving integration with control systems, reduced operational noise, increasing adoption in water treatment and manufacturing plants and lower overall maintenance costs due to fewer moving parts in the drive system.

The single-acting plunger pumps market is segmented by end-use industry into oil and gas, water and wastewater, chemicals, power plants, mining, pharmaceuticals and other end-use industries. The oil and gas market will be the largest segment of the single-acting plunger pumps market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 38% or $385 million of the total in 2029. The oil and gas market will be supported by high demand for pumps capable of handling viscous and abrasive fluids, critical role in crude oil transfer and injection processes, use in high-pressure drilling and well stimulation, increasing offshore exploration projects, rising need for reliable equipment in harsh environments and adoption in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) applications.

What is the expected CAGR for the Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the single-acting plunger pumps market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global single-acting plunger pumps market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial fluid-handling, high-pressure cleaning, oil and gas operations, water treatment or desalination, and manufacturing processes worldwide.

Expansion In Power Generation Sector - The expansion in power generation sector will become a key driver of growth in the single-acting plunger pumps market by 2029. Single-acting plunger pumps are critical in ensuring precise fuel delivery, which enhances combustion efficiency and operational performance. As power plants seek to optimize fuel usage and meet stringent environmental regulations, the adoption of advanced plunger pump technologies has become essential. As a result, the expansion in power generation sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Water And Wastewater Treatment Plants - The growth in water and wastewater treatment plants will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the market by 2029. As demand for clean water and efficient waste management increases globally, treatment facilities are investing in advanced pumping solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reliability. Single-acting plunger pumps are well-suited for these applications due to their durability and ability to handle varying fluid viscosities. This rising focus on water infrastructure development and environmental regulations will boost the adoption of these pumps, create significant growth opportunities and support market advancement in the coming years. Consequently, the growth in water and wastewater treatment plants is projected to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Increase In Mining Activities - The increase in mining activities will serve as a key growth catalyst for the market by 2029. As mining companies expand operations to meet rising global demand for minerals and metals, the need for efficient pumping systems will grow accordingly. This surge in mining activities is likely to drive strong market demand, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of single-acting plunger pumps. Therefore, this increase in mining activities is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – The growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the market by 2029. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to advance, there is an increasing need for precise and reliable fluid handling solutions to meet stringent quality and safety standards. Single-acting plunger pumps offer accurate dosing, consistent flow rates and the ability to handle a variety of fluids, making them ideal for pharmaceutical production processes. Additionally, the rise in demand for vaccines, biologics and specialty drugs is fuelling investments in manufacturing infrastructure, further boosting the adoption of these pumps. Consequently, the growth in pharmaceutical manufacturing is projected to contributing to a 0.2% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Single-Acting Plunger Pumps Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the horizontal single-acting pump technologies market, electric-driven single-acting plunger pumps market, and water and wastewater plunger pump systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.4 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in pump efficiency, increasing demand for sustainable and energy-optimized pumping solutions, and the expanding need for reliable fluid-handling systems across industrial and municipal applications. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of modernized plunger pump technologies that enable higher operational reliability, reduced maintenance requirements, and improved handling of demanding water and wastewater processes, fuelling transformative growth within the broader single-acting plunger pumps industry.

The horizontal single-acting pump technologies market is projected to grow by $192 million, the electric-driven single-acting plunger pumps market by $160 million, and the water and wastewater plunger pump systems market by $83 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

