WARSAW, POLAND, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • DCX Liquid Cooling Systems achieved a record breaking 600% surge in revenue.• The company hired over 100 new employees, effectively quadrupling its size.• DCX conducted the launch of a New AI Liquid Cooling System Reference Design Unlike legacy-focused reference designs from large infrastructure vendors, DCX introduced a modern, hardware-agnostic AI liquid cooling reference design built for both greenfield and retrofit data centers.• 3 new AI deployments have been added to company’s project portfolio.• Given the market conditions and demand for liquid cooling solutions, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems is expected to growth further in 2026.Facility Distribution Unit has been embraced by the industry as a reliable solution to the ever-growing densities.In 2025, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems successfully delivered one of the most powerful Facility Distribution Units (FDUs) currently in operation, capable of handling up to 5 megawatts of cooling capacity within a single system. The unit was engineered to support extreme rack densities required by modern AI training and inference workloads, while maintaining high availability, redundancy, and precise thermal control.Beyond its raw performance, the 5 MW FDU was designed with spatial efficiency in mind. By significantly reducing the cooling infrastructure footprint, the system enables operators to maximize revenue-generating IT space—an increasingly critical factor in hyperscale and AI-focused data centers.A New Reference Design for the AI Data Center EraIn fiscal year 2025, DCX introduced a new AI Liquid Cooling System Reference Design that challenges the industry’s legacy-driven approach to data center infrastructure. While many large vendors continue to promote reference architectures designed to preserve existing product lines, DCX delivered a modern, hardware-agnostic solution purpose-built for today’s AI workloads. The reference design supports both greenfield and retrofit data centers, allowing operators to increase power density, accelerate deployments, and modernize existing facilities without costly rip-and-replace projects — a critical advantage as AI infrastructure scales at unprecedented speed.“At this scale, liquid cooling is no longer just about removing heat, it’s about system architecture now” said Maciek Szadkowski, Chief Technology Officer at DCX Liquid Cooling Systems. “Delivering a 5 MW FDU required rethinking redundancy, hydraulics, and control logic from the ground up. This project reflects how far liquid cooling has evolved and where it must go to support AI at scale.”600% Revenue Growth Reflects Accelerating Market AdoptionDCX Liquid Cooling Systems reported 600 percent year-over-year revenue growth in 2025, driven by strong demand from hyperscale operators, global AI infrastructure providers, and enterprise customers transitioning away from air-based cooling. The growth reflects both an expanding market and DCX’s ability to deliver complex projects reliably and at speed.This financial performance highlights a fundamental shift in how data centers are being designed. As power densities climb and energy efficiency becomes a board-level concern, liquid cooling is increasingly viewed as a prerequisite rather than an option, positioning DCX Liquid Cooling Systems at the center of this industry transformation.“This growth is not the result of a single breakthrough, but of years of disciplined execution” said Tomasz Buk, Chief Executive Officer of DCX Liquid Cooling Systems. “Customers are choosing DCX because we combine engineering depth with delivery certainty. In a market moving this fast, trust and performance matter more than ever.”Fourfold Expansion of the DCX Team to Over 120 SpecialistsTo support its rapidly expanding portfolio, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems increased its workforce more than fourfold in 2025, growing to over 120 employees worldwide. The expansion focused on critical areas including engineering, project management, commissioning, manufacturing, and after-sales support, ensuring that growth did not come at the expense of quality or reliability.This investment in talent enables DCX Liquid Cooling Systems to manage larger, more complex deployments while continuing to innovate at the system and component level. The company’s growing multidisciplinary teams now support customers throughout the full lifecycle of liquid cooling systems, from early design through long-term operation.Hyperscale Deployments for Top-Ten Global AI CompaniesDuring 2025, DCX secured and executed three hyperscale liquid cooling deployments for customers ranked among the world’s top ten AI companies. These projects involved highly customized cooling architectures designed to support extreme power densities, rapid scalability, and uninterrupted operation in mission-critical environments.Such deployments reflect the trust placed in DCX by some of the most demanding technology leaders globally. In AI data centers where thermal stability directly impacts performance, reliability, and cost, DCX’s ability to deliver tailored, high-availability cooling solutions has become a decisive advantage.More Than 500 MW of Cooling Capacity Shipped or Under ContractAcross all projects in 2025, DCX shipped and secured contracts for more than 500 megawatts of liquid cooling capacity. This includes large hyperscale deployments, AI-specific facilities, and modular data center solutions, reflecting broad market adoption of liquid cooling technologies.The scale of this capacity demonstrates that liquid cooling has moved firmly into the mainstream of data center design. For DCX, it also represents a growing installed base that will be supported and optimized over many years, reinforcing long-term customer partnerships.Strategic 300 MW-Class Deployments Across the US and EuropeIn parallel with its project growth, DCX expanded its geographic footprint through strategic deployments supporting 300 MW-class data centers in their respective construction phases in both North America and Europe. These projects reflect DCX’s ability to adapt its systems to diverse regulatory environments, climate conditions, and customer requirements.The international expansion further strengthens DCX’s position as a global partner for next-generation data center infrastructure, supporting customers wherever AI and high-density computing capacity is being built.Positioned for Accelerated Innovation in 2026 and BeyondWith strong momentum exiting 2025, DCX Liquid Cooling Systems is entering 2026 with an expanded team, a robust project pipeline, and a clear technology roadmap. The company plans to continue advancing its liquid cooling platforms, increasing system capacities, and enabling more sustainable, high-performance data centers worldwide.About DCX Liquid Cooling SystemsDCX Liquid Cooling Systems is a premier global manufacturer offering an extensive range of sustainable liquid cooling solutions, including both Direct Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling technologies. The company designs & manufactures Server Immersion Enclosures, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) including Hyperscale FDU (Facility sized CDU) system, CPU and GPU coldplates, manifolds and other components of liquid cooling system. DCX Liquid Cooling System delivers Hydro & Immersion Containers and facility-based systems. DCX Liquid Cooling Systems supplies Immersion Optimised Dry Coolers and a Thermasafe Dielectric Engineered Fluids. Hardware solutions are complemented with liquid cooled data hall design and implementation services, making DCX the first choice for liquid cooling systems’ supplier.For more information, please contact:Maciej Szadkowskim.szadkowski@dcx.eu

