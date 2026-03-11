DCX Launches Comprehensive ECDU Portfolio – Enterprise-Class Coolant Distribution Units from 600 kW to 2.6 MW

Features of the new ECDUs The new familiy of Enterprise Coolant Distribution Units The new familiy of Enterprise Coolant Distribution Units The official logo of DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems unveiled today its new ECDU (Enterprise Coolant Distribution Unit) platform, dedicated for enterprise HPC & AI compute.

WARSAW, POLAND, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCX Liquid Cooling Systems unveiled today its new ECDU (Enterprise Coolant Distribution Unit ) platform, a family of three purpose-built CDU models that deliver real cooling capacities from 600 kW to 2.6 MW in industry-standard rack and in-row footprints. The portfolio has been engineered specifically for the accelerating transition to direct-to-chip liquid cooling in high-density enterprise, colocation, cloud, and hyperscale AI environments where thermal stability, uptime, and cost-efficiency are non-negotiable.The lineup consists of:• Enterprise ECDU 1380/2600 V1 Delivers 1.38–2.6 MW of actual cooling capacity (based on real-world secondary-loop conditions) Single-pump configuration reaches flow rates up to 3,333 liters per minute (lpm)• Mission Critical ECDU 1380/2600 V1H2 Same 1.38–2.6 MW capacity range as the base model Adds fully redundant heat exchangers plus redundant temperature, pressure, and flow sensors Designed for N+1 or 2N topologies where zero thermal interruption is mandatory• Entry ECDU 600/1200 V1 Provides 600 kW–1.2 MW of cooling capacity Available in single-pump (750 lpm max) or dual-pump (1,500 lpm max) variants Includes pre-integrated Secondary Fluid Network assembly for fastest possible deploymentTogether, these three platforms create one of the broadest capacity bands in the industry CDU market while preserving a consistent control architecture, connection philosophy, and monitoring interface across the entire range.Performance Engineered for Today’s AI and HPC DensitiesAll ECDU models are rated for continuous 45 °C supply temperature operation and incorporate AT3-class plate heat exchanger technology. This combination enables significantly tighter approach temperatures than conventional AT4/AT5 designs, delivering:• Higher overall system Carnot efficiency• Reduced required chiller or dry-cooler capacity• Lower parasitic fan and pump energy consumption• Greater flexibility to run warm-water cooling (free-cooling hours extended deep into summer in most climates)The Enterprise and Mission Critical 1380/2600 platforms are sized to support the largest secondary loops found in modern AI training clusters and dense HPC installations. Maximum flow of 3,333 lpm allows a single unit to serve well over 100 high-power 8-GPU servers even when operating with conservative ΔT values of 10–12K on the secondary side.The Entry 600/1200 platform targets the rapidly growing mid-market segment: enterprise AI pilot clusters, colocation tenants adopting liquid cooling for the first time, and regional cloud providers. Its compact footprint and optional dual-pump configuration provide headroom for future rack-density increases without forcing an immediate forklift upgrade.Redundancy and Maintainability Built InEvery ECDU incorporates core high-availability features:• N+1 redundant pumps (hot-swappable)• N+1 redundant power supplies• Redundant PLC-based control processors with automatic failover• Dual-redundant communication paths (Ethernet + Modbus RTU fallback)The V1H2 variant further adds:• Dual independent plate heat exchanger circuits (one can be fully isolated for service)• Redundant differential-pressure, supply/return temperature, and conductivity sensorsThis hardware-level redundancy ensures that routine maintenance, pump replacement, or unexpected component failure does not interrupt coolant flow or cause supply-temperature excursions that could throttle or trip IT equipment.Flexible Integration into Existing and New FacilitiesConnection options have been deliberately standardized:• Top-entry and bottom-entry manifolds for primary (facility) and secondary (row-level) loops• Technical-floor stub-up compatibility• Victaulic-style grooved connections as standard (flanged adapters available)These choices simplify brownfield retrofits as well as greenfield designs. The Entry model’s built-in Secondary Fluid Network assembly—complete with pre-piped supply/return headers, isolation valves, and air-bleed points—can reduce on-site piping labor by up to 60 % compared with traditional component-by-component integration.Intelligent Monitoring and Centralized OperationsEach ECDU is equipped with:• Multi-parameter coolant quality monitoring (conductivity, pH, corrosion inhibitors, particulate)• Real-time leakage detection at critical joints• 12-inch industrial-grade touchscreen HMI showing live P&ID, trends, alarms, and maintenance scheduler• Native support for group control of up to 32 CDUs from a single interface• OPC UA, MQTT, BACnet IP, and SNMP interfaces for BMS/DCIM integration• Secure remote-access gateway with role-based authenticationOperators can therefore manage dozens of units from a central dashboard, receive predictive-maintenance alerts based on vibration, motor current, and fluid-quality trends, and quickly isolate anomalies before they propagate.Key Technical Summary• Cooling capacity range: 0.6 MW – 2.6 MW• Operating supply temperature: up to 45 °C continuous• Heat exchanger class: AT3 (high NTU)• Flow capacity: 750–3,333 lpm depending on model• Redundancy: N+1 pumps / PSUs / controls standard; redundant HX and sensors optional• Footprint: 600 mm or 800 mm wide × industry-standard rack depth• Monitoring: integrated fluid-quality sensors + 12" HMI + remote/group control• Fast-deployment features: pre-assembled Secondary Fluid Network on Entry model• Compatibility: works seamlessly with DCX Facility Distribution Units (FDUs) rated 5–8MW for hyperscale primary-loop distributionNew quality of resilience for data centersThe ECDU portfolio allows data center operators to:• Start with cost-effective 600–1200 kW units and scale capacity incrementally• Choose performance-optimized or mission-critical redundancy levels without changing vendors or training staff• Maximize free-cooling hours and minimize chiller run-time through 45 °C / AT3 design• Protect uptime during planned maintenance and unexpected failures• Reduce deployment time and integration risk with standardized footprints and pre-engineered options• Implement centralized, modern operations across dozens of cooling nodesThe new ECDU family is shipping now in configurations spanning 600 kW to 2.6 MW. Detailed datasheets, hydraulic performance curves, BIM models, and integration whitepapers are available immediately.For technical discussions or site assessment, contact the DCX team.

