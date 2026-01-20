Fieldy Technologies Unveils Fieldy 2.0 for Unified Field Operations Visibility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fieldy Technologies has introduced Fieldy 2.0, a field service management (FSM) platform designed to help organizations gain real-time visibility into their field operations. The platform is built for businesses that manage distributed and mobile teams across service-driven industries, including HVAC, plumbing, elevator services, pest control, security and CCTV operations, and heavy equipment services.As companies expand beyond office-based work environments, field operations have become a critical component of daily business performance. However, managing mobile workforces across multiple locations presents a set of challenges that many organizations continue to address with disconnected tools, manual reporting, and delayed updates. These limitations make it difficult for business leaders to understand what is happening on the ground in real time, often resulting in inefficiencies, scheduling conflicts, and delayed customer responses.Fieldy 2.0 has been developed to support this changing operational landscape by bringing workforce activity, customer data, job tracking, inventory, and financial information into a single, centralized platform.The Founder’s Perspective Behind FieldyFieldy was founded by Gavaskar Raj, who has a background in enterprise IT and product development. During his work with organizations that rely heavily on field teams, he observed that many businesses faced similar operational challenges, regardless of industry or company size.According to Raj, most field-driven organizations have capable teams but lack the real-time information required to manage them effectively. Managers often rely on phone calls, spreadsheets, and end-of-day reports to understand what has already happened, rather than what is happening at the moment.Fieldy 2.0 was developed with the goal of providing a system that reflects how field work actually takes place. Field operations are mobile, distributed, and constantly changing, and the platform is designed to support this reality by delivering continuous operational visibility rather than static reporting.A Common Challenge Across Field-Driven IndustriesBusinesses that depend on field teams, whether in maintenance, installations, inspections, or service delivery, often encounter similar challenges. These include limited insight into workforce activity, difficulty tracking job progress, and delayed access to customer and service data.Common issues faced by field-driven organizations include:• Lack of real-time visibility into where teams are located• Inconsistent or delayed updates on job status• Manual attendance tracking and time reporting• Disconnected customer and service records• Limited integration between operations and billingThese issues can create inefficiencies across scheduling, resource allocation, and customer service, particularly as organizations grow and expand into new locations.The Industry Shift Toward Unified Field PlatformsAcross the field service industry, organizations are moving away from using multiple disconnected tools for different operational tasks. Instead of managing attendance, job tracking, customer records, inventory, and billing through separate systems, businesses are adopting unified platforms that centralize operational data.Fieldy 2.0 is designed to support this shift by providing a single operational layer that connects all key aspects of field management. By integrating workforce activity, customer interactions, and business data into one system, the platform allows organizations to operate with a shared and continuously updated view of their operations.Real-Time Visibility as an Operational RequirementOne of the central objectives of Fieldy 2.0 is to provide real-time visibility into field operations. The platform enables managers to monitor workforce movement, job progress, and time utilization as work takes place.This visibility allows organizations to:• Identify service delays as they occur• Adjust schedules and assignments in real time• Track technician productivity• Reduce reliance on follow-up calls and manual reportingAttendance and Workforce AccountabilityAttendance management has traditionally been one of the more challenging aspects of managing field teams. Manual time sheets, phone-based check-ins, and paper records often lead to inconsistencies and disputes.Fieldy 2.0 incorporates attendance into daily operations through:• Location-based check-ins• Automated time tracking• Activity-based workforce recordsBy embedding attendance within the workflow, Fieldy's FSM software provides more accurate data for scheduling, payroll, and performance management.Linking Field Execution to Business OutcomesIn many organizations, field activity and business performance are tracked in separate systems. While jobs may be completed in the field, insights into revenue, renewals, and customer satisfaction often arrive later.Fieldy 2.0 links these elements by integrating:• Leads and customer records• Job and service activity• Service histories• Invoices, payments, and revenueThis integration allows organizations to connect field execution directly to financial and operational results, providing a clearer picture of how daily activities contribute to overall business performance.Supporting Growth Without Increasing ComplexityAs field-driven businesses expand into new locations or adopt franchise models, maintaining consistent processes becomes more difficult. Fieldy 2.0 includes features designed to support scalability, including:• Role-based access controls• Standardized workflows• Controlled data visibilityThese tools allow organizations to grow while maintaining structure and oversight across multiple teams and regions.Inventory and Asset ManagementField-based businesses depend on parts, tools, and customer assets to deliver services. Limited visibility into inventory and asset usage can lead to stock shortages, missed maintenance, and service delays.Fieldy 2.0 integrates inventory and asset data into daily operations, allowing teams to:• Track stock levels• Monitor asset usage• Anticipate supply needs• Reduce reactive service disruptionsCustomer Experience as an Operational OutcomeIn field services, customer experience is shaped by the consistency and quality of on-site service. Technicians arriving on time, understanding customer history, and resolving issues efficiently all depend on access to accurate information.Fieldy 2.0 provides centralized access to:• Customer profiles• Service history• Job recordsIndustries ServedFieldy 2.0 supports a wide range of field-driven industries, including:• HVAC• Plumbing• Elevator services• Pest control• Security and CCTV operations• Heavy equipment servicesWhile it is widely used as an HVAC field service management software , the platform is designed to support organizations across multiple service sectors.Looking AheadAs field operations become more distributed and data-driven, businesses are increasingly adopting platforms that provide clarity, integration, and scalability. Fieldy 2.0 is positioned within this broader industry movement toward informed and connected field management.

