New Income Tax Act 2025: Key Changes After Budget 2026

PUNE , INDIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s tax framework is set for a major transition with the introduction of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. This legislation replaces the Income Tax Act, 1961, which governed income tax rules in the country for more than six decades.The new law aims to present a clearer structure, reduce complexity, and align the tax system with modern financial practices. The new Income Tax Act was passed in Parliament in August 2025 and will apply from 1 April 2026.This article explains the purpose of the new law, the key changes introduced, and what taxpayers should expect once the new Income Tax Act, 2025 comes into effect.Background of the reformIndia’s existing tax framework has evolved through many amendments since 1961. Over time, the law became lengthy and difficult to interpret. Several sections referred to older provisions, which led to confusion and legal disputes in many cases.The government introduced the new Income Tax Act 2025 to reorganise the entire system. Instead of adding new amendments to an old law, policymakers drafted a fresh framework. The objective is not to alter the entire income tax structure but to simplify the language and arrangement of provisions.As a result, taxpayers, professionals, and businesses can interpret the law without extensive cross-referencing.Structure of the new lawThe new Income Tax Act, 2025 contains 536 sections, arranged across 23 chapters and 16 schedules. These chapters cover the complete process of taxation in India.The chapters include areas such as:● Basis of tax charge● Computation of total income● Set-off and carry-forward of losses● Deductions and rebates● Tax administration● Appeals and dispute resolution● Penalties and prosecutionThis structure brings all aspects of income tax administration into a single, organised framework. Many provisions that were scattered across the earlier law are now placed under specific chapters.Tax year conceptOne notable change in the new Income Tax Act, 2025, is the introduction of a single tax year concept. The previous law used two terms: previous year and assessment year.Many taxpayers found this system confusing while filing income tax returns.Under the new framework, income earned during a specific year will be reported in the same tax year.Income tax slabs under the new regimeThe slab rates under the default tax system remain similar to the revised structure introduced earlier. The new regime continues as the default system for income tax calculation. The current slab structure under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, is:● Up to Rs. 4 lakh – Nil● Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh – 5%● Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh – 10%● Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh – 15%● Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh – 20%● Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh – 25%● Above Rs. 24 lakh – 30%These slabs determine the rate at which an individual pays income tax based on annual earnings.Old tax regimeAlthough the new regime remains the default option, taxpayers can still choose the traditional system with deductions and exemptions. The slab rates under the old structure remain:● Up to Rs. 2.5 lakh – Nil● Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh – 5%● Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh – 20%● Above Rs. 10 lakh – 30%Senior citizens and super senior citizens receive slightly higher exemption limits under this regime. Taxpayers may select the system that results in lower income tax liability.Rebate provisionsRebate provisions remain an important feature of the new Income Tax Act, 2025. A rebate allows eligible individuals to reduce their tax liability to zero when income stays within specific limits.Under the new regime:● Maximum rebate: Rs. 60,000● Eligible income limit: up to Rs. 12 lakhUnder the old regime:● Maximum rebate: Rs. 12,500● Eligible income limit: up to Rs. 5 lakhThese provisions ensure that individuals within these income limits do not pay income tax after claiming the rebate.Capital gains provisionsThe new Income Tax Act, 2025, retains the existing framework for capital gains but introduces clearer definitions and organised clauses. Capital gains provisions now appear in specific clauses covering:● Definition of capital gains● Short-term gains on equity investments● Long-term gains on non-equity assets● Long-term gains on equity investments and mutual fundsThe aim is to reduce ambiguity in the classification and taxation of investment gains. For investors dealing with shares, mutual funds, or property transactions, the revised drafting should make income tax calculation more transparent.Taxation of digital assetsAnother important area covered in the new Income Tax Act 2025 is the treatment of digital assets. The law expands the definition of Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) to include cryptocurrencies and other digital tokens. These assets are formally recognised as taxable capital assets.Any gains from the transfer of such assets will attract income tax according to the applicable provisions. This move addresses earlier uncertainty around the taxation of digital investments.Consolidation of TDS rulesTax Deducted at Source (TDS) provisions were previously spread across many sections of the older law. This created difficulties while identifying applicable rules.The new Income Tax Act 2025 consolidates these provisions under a single section dealing with TDS obligations. This consolidation simplifies compliance for employers, banks, and businesses responsible for deducting income tax at source.Digital compliance and dispute resolutionThe new legislation also reflects the growing role of digital systems in taxation. Electronic filing, digital notices, and online dispute resolution mechanisms receive greater emphasis in the new Income Tax Act, 2025. These provisions support the government’s broader effort to create a transparent and technology-driven tax administration system. Clear drafting and structured chapters also help reduce legal disputes related to income tax interpretation.

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