Introversion's The Last Starship Version 1.0 Will Release On Steam February 3rd

The BAFTA-winning developer of Prison Architect launches sandbox space-sim into 1.0 following three years of updates and expansions.

UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Last Starship , the latest game from BAFTA-winning Prison Architect and DEFCON creator Introversion Software, will be available as a full release on February 3, 2026.Introversion has launched a brand new trailer to celebrate the release date following The Last Starship's successful run in beta, and it plans to continue support for The Last Starship throughout 2026 and beyond.The ever-growing sandbox universe of The Last Starship is regularly updated by the dedicated team at Introversion, and once bought, every single update is free forever, for all players.About The Last StarshipThe Last Starship is the latest video game from acclaimed indie developer and creator of Prison Architect, Introversion Software. Players start with an empty starship hull and fit her out with propulsion, life-support, weapons and a faster-than-light drive, before blasting off into the galaxy to test their designs against a range of procedurally generated missions. Build a massive asteroid mining operation; rescue civilians from a transport with a critical engine failure, or build an armada and pick a fight with the pirates who plague the galaxy!Build your starship: Build the vessel of your dreams or recreate legendary ships from classic sci-fi fiction - players can now upload and share their creations via Steam Workshop.Engage the enemy: Is your ship a dreadnought of armour and firepower, or a nimble stealth vessel? Hit and run, or hit hard and hit again? Choose your weapons and refine your tactics to survive conflict in deep space.Discover new stories: A procedurally generated map is ripe for discovery - missions, anomalies, and an array of characters with their own needs and stories are waiting to be uncovered.Manage your resources: You'll need oxygen, water, and fuel to survive. But beyond the basics, your control of drones and mining equipment - your organisation of crucial operations - will be key to thriving in the vast darkness of space.The Last Starship is now available to buy on Steam, Humble Store and GOG. As an early access title, regular updates are released containing content drops, bug fixes, and updates based on community feedback. With a close connection to its player base, once bought, Introversion pledges to never charge for any future updates.About Introversion SoftwareIntroversion Software is one of the UK's most-respected and successful independent game developers and publishers. Founded in 2001 by three university students, Introversion has gone on to create critically acclaimed video games including cult classics Prison Architect, Uplink, DEFCON, Darwinia, Multiwinia and Scanner Sombre.Press enquiries: matt.martin@bigthursdaycreative.comENDS

The Last Starship 1.0 launch trailer

