EGLE hosting webinar on Statewide Advanced Air Mobility Challenge

Michigan is launching a series of challenge-based pilot programs to advance the integration of drones for solving real-world government agency problems. The programs have four goals:

Leverage Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies to solve agency problems more efficiently and innovatively

Drive Public-Sector Use and Commercial Market Growth in Michigan

Activate Production Capacity

Build Public Understanding of AAM Technologies

The Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) is seeking proposals for transformative projects that will solve key challenges for state departments. Proposed solutions should leverage AAM technologies.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is one of the departments participating in the AAM Statewide Mobility Challenge. The department is holding an informational webinar session on Jan. 13 and 15.

EGLE safeguards public health and natural resources, but today's monitoring network has critical gaps. Real time coverage exists for only a limited set of pollutants, many measurements still depend on manual sampling and lab analysis, and existing methods often do not provide the information needed for real-time decision making. Air monitoring is often needed in areas where it is difficult to measure - urban settings, industrial areas, or transportation corridors. On water, field teams must deploy and retrieve probes by hand, throttling frequency and scale while delaying response to contamination events. EGLE seeks Advanced Aerial Mobility solutions that expand real time air and water sensing, add flexible on demand deployments after incidents, and automate data collection to improve coverage, speed, and decision readiness across Michigan.

Application Opens: January 5

Information Sessions: January 13 and 15

Application Closes: February 13

Companies Notified: March 30

Michigan has long been the center of American mobility innovation. Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) is a new mobility frontier, presenting an opportunity for Michigan to demonstrate next-generation industrial leadership. As the global aviation sector grows rapidly, the United States must hasten to commercialize unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) technologies, strengthen critical supply chains, and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing. Michigan plays a leading role in building a strong and secure domestic drone sector by leveraging our manufacturing core, engineering expertise and statewide infrastructure to build, test, commercialize, and scale AAM technologies.