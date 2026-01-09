AOPACK Delivers Heavy-Duty Box Making Machines to Multiple USA Packaging Facilities

Aopack Corrugated Box Making Machine at USA PRINTING United Expo 2025

AOPACK Supplies Multiple Heavy-Duty Box Making Machines to U.S. Packaging Manufacturers, Strengthening Automated Corrugated Production

AOPACK provides manufacturer-direct, automated box making machines for U.S. packaging plants, helping customers achieve flexible, on-demand production with higher efficiency and lower labor costs.” — Aopack Service Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AOPACK, a professional manufacturer of automated box making machines for corrugated packaging production, has recently completed multiple equipment deliveries to packaging manufacturers across the United States, supporting high-efficiency and flexible box production in industrial environments.A U.S.-based packaging manufacturer founded in 1963 in Middletown, Ohio, placed an order for six AOPACK BM3000-HD heavy-duty box making machines as part of its capacity expansion plan. The machines were installed at three production sites:La Porte, Indiana – 2 unitsMiddletown, Ohio – 2 unitsVan Wert, Ohio – 2 unitsEach BM3000-HD unit was customized according to the customer’s operational requirements. The machines were equipped with integrated flexographic printing systems, allowing logos, warning marks, and handling symbols to be printed directly during cardboard processing. This configuration eliminates the need for standalone printing equipment and improves production efficiency by combining cutting, creasing, and printing in a single workflow.To support diversified packaging designs, the machines were also configured with dual rotary die-cutting modules, enabling the processing of various handle hole shapes for different box applications.In a separate U.S. project, a global industrial packaging group operating from Newark, California, selected the BM3000-HD heavy-duty box making machine for its automated packaging operations. The group operates in more than 38 countries and serves industries including Telecom, Datacom, Semiconductors, Energy, Healthcare Equipment, Mining & Construction, and E-mobility.For this project, AOPACK provided a customized solution featuring a fully automatic cardboard feeding system and an automatic palletizing system. With this configuration, operators load cardboard using a forklift, start production via the machine’s touchscreen interface, and collect finished boxes after processing, enabling a highly automated and labor-efficient production process.In addition to these projects, multiple manufacturers installed various AOPACK box making machine models during 2025, further expanding the company’s presence in the U.S. market.AOPACK also participated in Printing United 2025, held from October 22 to 24, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, where the company exhibited the BM1800-Mini box making machine. The compact system attracted strong interest from packaging professionals, with units reserved directly during the exhibition. AOPACK’s booth (No. 3684) received visitors from a wide range of U.S.-based packaging and manufacturing companies.By providing manufacturer-direct equipment, customized configurations, and automation-focused solutions, AOPACK continues to support U.S. packaging manufacturers seeking flexible and efficient box making machine technology.About AOPACKAOPACK is a professional box making machine manufacturer serving the United States, Europe and other global markets. Specializing in automated, mould-free solutions for corrugated packaging production. The company supplies industrial manufacturers worldwide, including customers across the United States.

Aopack Corrugated Box Making Machine and Service Team at USA PRINTING United Expo 2025

