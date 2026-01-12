online event ticketing market share online event ticketing market size online event ticketing market scope

The Business Research Company's Online Event Ticketing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $50.97 billion in 2024 to $53.04 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Event Ticketing Market to Surpass $71 billion in 2029. Within the broader Information Technology which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Online Event Ticketing market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Online Event Ticketing Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the online event ticketing market in 2029, valued at $23,815 million. The market is expected to grow from $18,628 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the government cultural funding and growing adoption of data analytics and personalization.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Online Event Ticketing Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the online event ticketing market in 2029, valued at $21,142 million. The market is expected to grow from $16,326 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the government cultural funding, growing adoption of data analytics and personalization and favourable government initiative.

Request a free sample of the Online Event Ticketing Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9801&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Online Event Ticketing Market in 2029?

The online event ticketing market growth by type into sports, music, and other live shows, fair and festival, conferences, food and drink events and other types. The music, and other live shows market will be the largest segment of online event ticketing market segmented by type, accounting for 37% or $26,305 millions of the total in 2029. The music, and other live shows market is supported by the rising popularity of concerts, theatre performances, comedy acts, and cultural shows, along with the growing preference for digital-first ticket purchasing among audiences. Event organizers increasingly rely on online platforms to manage high-volume sales, dynamic pricing, and real-time seat selection for popular performances. Digital ticketing also helps reduce fraud, streamline entry through QR codes, and enable mobile-based fan engagement. The expansion of global tours, independent artist events, and urban entertainment venues continues to drive demand for reliable, scalable online ticketing solutions.

The online event ticketing market is segmented by platform into desktop and mobile. The mobile market will be the largest segment of the online event ticketing market segmented by platform, accounting for 69% or $48,966 millionof the total in 2029. The mobile market is supported by the rapid adoption of smartphones, increasing preference for on-the-go purchases, and the convenience of storing digital tickets on mobile wallets. Mobile apps and mobile-optimized sites enable quick browsing, instant payments, and seamless entry via QR codes or NFC validation. Event organizers benefit from mobile push notifications, real-time updates, and location-based promotions to drive last-minute sales. As consumer behaviour shifts toward mobile-first interactions, this segment continues to experience strong growth across sports, concerts, festivals, and community events.

The online event ticketing market by application into hotel and restaurants, clubs, schools and colleges, theatres, and other applications. The theatres market will be the largest segment of the online event ticketing market segmented by application, accounting for 36% or $25,714 millionof the total in 2029. The theatres market is supported by the steady demand for online booking of plays, musicals, film screenings, and stage performances. Theatres depend on digital ticketing for real-time seat selection, schedule management, and automated confirmations. Online platforms help reduce queues, prevent ticket fraud, and improve occupancy through targeted marketing and flexible pricing. As theatres integrate mobile ticketing, loyalty programs, and personalized recommendations, the shift toward digital booking continues to strengthen. Online event ticketing streamlines the entire ticket-purchase process for theatres, making it easier for audiences to discover shows, view seat availability, and book tickets instantly on mobile or desktop devices. It reduces long queues, minimizes manual errors, and automates box-office operations.

What is the expected CAGR for the Online Event Ticketing Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the online event ticketing market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Online Event Ticketing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global online event ticketing market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape consumer engagement, event management efficiency, and digital commerce processes worldwide.

Secure And Diverse Online Payment Options-The secure and diverse online payment options will become a key driver of growth in the online event ticketing market by 2029. As consumers increasingly adopt digital platforms to purchase event tickets, the demand for payment systems that provide both security and convenience is accelerating. Online ticketing platforms are integrating multiple digital payment methods, including virtual cards, mobile wallets, instant bank transfers, and other cashless solutions, to meet evolving consumer preferences. The rise of such secure and inclusive payment ecosystems is expected to enhance user confidence, reduce transaction friction and improve the overall customer experience. As a result, secure and diverse online payment options is anticipated to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Consumer Preference For Convenience- The consumer preference for convenience will become a key driver of growth in online event ticketing market by 2029. As audiences increasingly prioritize speed, simplicity and personalization in their digital experiences, ticketing platforms are adapting by offering seamless, mobile-first solutions that reduce friction at every stage of the customer journey. This growing emphasis on convenience is transforming the ticketing landscape, where ease of access, secure mobile delivery and integrated digital services are becoming standard expectations. As a result, companies are investing heavily in technologies that streamline ticket purchasing, enhance event-day efficiency and improve overall fan satisfaction. As a result, consumer preference for convenience is anticipated to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Government Cultural Funding- The government cultural funding will serve as a key growth catalyst online event ticketing market by 2029. Public investment in cultural development, arts and heritage programs is creating a strong foundation for expanding live entertainment and community engagement opportunities. These include support for festivals, exhibitions, performing arts and cultural infrastructure aimed at enhancing accessibility and participation across regions. The government’s sustained financial commitment is fostering the growth of organized events, increasing attendance, and encouraging digital adoption for event discovery and ticketing. Therefore, this government cultural funding is projected to supporting to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Data Analytics And Personalization - The growing adoption of data analytics and personalization will serve as a key growth catalyst for online event ticketing market by 2029. As digital platforms increasingly rely on advanced data-driven insights, companies are leveraging analytics to better understand consumer behaviour, optimize pricing strategies, and deliver customized event recommendations. In the context of online ticketing, these technologies facilitate predictive demand modelling, targeted marketing and tailored promotions that enhance user satisfaction and increase conversion rates. The integration of data analytics and personalization tools also allows event organizers to improve operational efficiency and audience retention. Therefore, this growing adoption of data analytics and personalization will be projected to supporting to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Online Event Ticketing Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-event-ticketing-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Online Event Ticketing Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the online and mobile event ticketing market, the online event ticketing for music and live shows market, and the online event ticketing for theatres market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $36 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer adoption of digital ticketing platforms, seamless mobile app–based booking experiences, and the growing popularity of live entertainment, cultural events, and theatrical performances. Advancements in secure payment systems, AI-driven event recommendations, dynamic pricing tools, and contactless access technologies are transforming how audiences discover, purchase, and engage with events. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digitally integrated ticketing ecosystems that enhance convenience, reduce operational inefficiencies, and improve audience management fuelling transformative growth within the broader online event ticketing industry.

The online and mobile event ticketing market is projected to grow by $19,144 million, the online event ticketing for music and live shows market $8,481 million, and the online event ticketing for theatres market by $7,965 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.