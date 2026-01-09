SimPL Freight Solutions Launches to Simplify Managed Transportation

Tired of chasing your provider?

New standalone managed transportation company formed to help manufacturers and distributors restore accountability and reduce freight complexity.

SimPL was formed to give managed transportation the focus, discipline, and accountability it requires as organizations scale.” — Bill Jackson

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimPL Freight Solutions officially announced its launch today as a standalone managed transportation company. Following its separation from Synchrogistics, SimPL was formed to serve organizations that have outgrown execution-only freight management and require a more disciplined, governed approach to transportation.As modern supply chains scale, transportation operations often become fragmented, opaque, and difficult to govern. SimPL Freight Solutions was created to address this challenge by bringing clarity to complex freight networks. The company aligns people, processes, and data, empowering leadership teams with the insight needed to understand their operations and make better-informed decisions.SimPL distinguishes itself from traditional providers through a focused, people-led approach to managed transportation. The company combines the expertise of experienced teams with purpose-built technology to deliver visibility, discipline, and continuous improvement. This model helps clients develop transportation programs that are easier to manage, easier to defend, and better aligned with their overall business goals.Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, SimPL serves clients across North America. The company partners with manufacturers and distributors to improve carrier accountability, control claims exposure, eliminate unnecessary complexity, and transform transportation from a reactive function into a governed, measurable advantage.About SimPL Freight SolutionsSimPL Freight Solutions is a managed transportation company built to help manufacturers and distributors simplify freight management. By aligning people, process, and data, SimPL brings clarity to complex supply chains, enabling clients to restore accountability and reduce hidden costs. The company’s people-led approach provides the visibility, discipline, and continuous improvement needed to turn transportation into a governed, measurable advantage.

