Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,957 in the last 365 days.

SimPL Freight Solutions Launches to Simplify Managed Transportation

Frustrated warehouse manager

Tired of chasing your provider?

New standalone managed transportation company formed to help manufacturers and distributors restore accountability and reduce freight complexity.

SimPL was formed to give managed transportation the focus, discipline, and accountability it requires as organizations scale.”
— Bill Jackson
RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimPL Freight Solutions officially announced its launch today as a standalone managed transportation company. Following its separation from Synchrogistics, SimPL was formed to serve organizations that have outgrown execution-only freight management and require a more disciplined, governed approach to transportation.

As modern supply chains scale, transportation operations often become fragmented, opaque, and difficult to govern. SimPL Freight Solutions was created to address this challenge by bringing clarity to complex freight networks. The company aligns people, processes, and data, empowering leadership teams with the insight needed to understand their operations and make better-informed decisions.

SimPL distinguishes itself from traditional providers through a focused, people-led approach to managed transportation. The company combines the expertise of experienced teams with purpose-built technology to deliver visibility, discipline, and continuous improvement. This model helps clients develop transportation programs that are easier to manage, easier to defend, and better aligned with their overall business goals.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, SimPL serves clients across North America. The company partners with manufacturers and distributors to improve carrier accountability, control claims exposure, eliminate unnecessary complexity, and transform transportation from a reactive function into a governed, measurable advantage.

About SimPL Freight Solutions

SimPL Freight Solutions is a managed transportation company built to help manufacturers and distributors simplify freight management. By aligning people, process, and data, SimPL brings clarity to complex supply chains, enabling clients to restore accountability and reduce hidden costs. The company’s people-led approach provides the visibility, discipline, and continuous improvement needed to turn transportation into a governed, measurable advantage.

Eddie McFields
SimPL Freight Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SimPL Freight Solutions Launches to Simplify Managed Transportation

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.