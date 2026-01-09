Tampa-Based Veterans Launch VA Claims ‘University’ to Help Veterans Navigate Disability Process

VA Benefits Navigator logo

Right now, nearly 1 in 3 initial VA disability claims are denied.

We built VABN University to be the West Point of the VA disability claims community—a place where veterans learn the rules, the standards, and how to prepare their claims the right way.” — Dewayne Kimble, Co-Founder VA Benefits Navigator

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Tampa-based, veteran-owned software company is launching a new online training university designed to help veterans better navigate the VA disability claims process. VA Benefits Navigator (VABN) , founded and operated in Tampa by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Don Fried and U.S. Army veteran Dewayne Kimble, today announced the launch of VABN University , the first known cohort-based online university built to educate veterans on how the VA evaluates disability claims and evidence—without filing claims or providing legal representation.VABN University builds on the company’s proprietary VA claims software platform, which launched in October 2025, but marks a new phase of the company’s mission: formal education and training, not claim filing or legal representation. “This isn’t about filing claims for veterans—it’s about educating them how the system actually works,” said Don Fried, Co-Founder of VABN. “We built this company in Tampa to give veterans education, structure, and control over a process that too often feels overwhelming.”The university is led by Dewayne Kimble, a U.S. Army veteran and former VA Disability Rating Specialist who spent years adjudicating claims within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Kimble also operates one of the largest VA disability education channels on YouTube, with over 800 videos and nearly 150,000 followers, and has been exposed to more than 15,000 individual claims experiences through his VA career and educational work.“The VA system rewards discipline and preparation,” said Kimble. “That’s why we built VABN University to be the West Point of the VA disability claims community —a place where veterans learn the rules, the standards, and how to prepare their claims the right way.”Kimble is the author of two Amazon best-selling books on VA disability claims. The strategy outlined in his most recent book, The VA Compensation Blueprint, serves as the foundation of the VABN University curriculum and is included with every enrollment. VABN University features live 10-week training cohorts, structured coursework, proprietary claims-organization software, and a private veteran learning community.To mark the launch, VABN will host a free live training event titled “5 Secrets to Winning Your VA Claim in 2026” on Friday, January 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM EST. Media are invited to attend the live broadcast from VABN’s Tampa studio.More information about VABN University is available at https://www.vabenefitsnavigator.com/university About VA Benefits Navigator (VABN)VABN is a veteran-founded education and technology company dedicated to empowering veterans to successfully navigate the VA disability claims process. Through its books, software, and online university, VABN provides the tools, knowledge, and community support veterans need to secure the benefits they have rightfully earned.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.