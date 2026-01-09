Analysis of WAC Price Changes Shows Modest Increases During Peak Adjustment Period
EINPresswire.com/ -- January is traditionally a peak period for pharmaceutical list price adjustments. The AnalySource team analyzed Wholesale Acquisition Cost (WAC) package pricing changes for all single-source prescription products with effective dates surrounding the new year, spanning December 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026. Overall, the analysis shows that most price changes were modest, though a limited number of notable outliers were observed.
The analysis encompassed 1,902 National Drug Codes (NDCs) representing all identified single-source products with WAC package pricing changes during the analysis period. Only a small subset exhibited material pricing movement, with 11 drugs, some with various formulations, reporting WAC package price decreases and 31 products recording WAC package price increases of 10% or greater. These findings underscore that large price movements remain the exception rather than the norm, even during peak annual pricing cycles.
Several significant outliers stood out in the data. Sandoz’s CIMERLI reported an 85.29% decrease in WAC package price, representing the largest reduction observed during the period. The largest WAC package price increase in the dataset was reported by PAI Holdings for TRIHEXYPHENIDYL (+480%). In addition, the most extreme WAC package price increases were highly concentrated within a small number of manufacturers, with Hospira/Pfizer accounting for the majority of increases exceeding 300%, including Verapamil HCl (+377%), Lorazepam (+346%), Naloxone HCl (+334%), and Hydromorphone HCl (+318%). These products are commonly used in hospital and acute care settings, where pricing dynamics may differ from those of outpatient or retail-dispensed therapies.
Other notable movements included Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which reported a 110.64% increase for ADDYI, a branded product indicated for sexual function disorders. Novo Nordisk implemented substantial price decreases across multiple insulin products, including Fiasp and Tresiba presentations, reflecting a coordinated portfolio-level pricing adjustment rather than isolated product changes.
Several manufacturers exhibited mixed pricing strategies within their portfolios. Boehringer Ingelheim reported modest price increases for products such as Ofev, Pradaxa, and Gilotrif while simultaneously implementing price decreases of approximately 44% for several other products. Pfizer reported both significant price increases across select hospital and specialty products and a price decrease for Xeljanz, a therapy used in inflammatory conditions.
Outside of these exceptions, most manufacturers reported modest WAC package price increases in the range of 2% to 6%, consistent with historical annual pricing patterns. Across therapeutic areas, these adjustments align with routine pricing activity that may reflect product lifecycle stage, competitive dynamics, manufacturing considerations, and regulatory developments.
While additional list price adjustments are expected later in the pricing cycle, early indications suggest that the majority of products will continue to reflect modest pricing changes, with large increases and decreases remaining relatively limited. The AnalySource team will continue to monitor these developments closely and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.
Daniel Miccio
The analysis encompassed 1,902 National Drug Codes (NDCs) representing all identified single-source products with WAC package pricing changes during the analysis period. Only a small subset exhibited material pricing movement, with 11 drugs, some with various formulations, reporting WAC package price decreases and 31 products recording WAC package price increases of 10% or greater. These findings underscore that large price movements remain the exception rather than the norm, even during peak annual pricing cycles.
Several significant outliers stood out in the data. Sandoz’s CIMERLI reported an 85.29% decrease in WAC package price, representing the largest reduction observed during the period. The largest WAC package price increase in the dataset was reported by PAI Holdings for TRIHEXYPHENIDYL (+480%). In addition, the most extreme WAC package price increases were highly concentrated within a small number of manufacturers, with Hospira/Pfizer accounting for the majority of increases exceeding 300%, including Verapamil HCl (+377%), Lorazepam (+346%), Naloxone HCl (+334%), and Hydromorphone HCl (+318%). These products are commonly used in hospital and acute care settings, where pricing dynamics may differ from those of outpatient or retail-dispensed therapies.
Other notable movements included Sprout Pharmaceuticals, which reported a 110.64% increase for ADDYI, a branded product indicated for sexual function disorders. Novo Nordisk implemented substantial price decreases across multiple insulin products, including Fiasp and Tresiba presentations, reflecting a coordinated portfolio-level pricing adjustment rather than isolated product changes.
Several manufacturers exhibited mixed pricing strategies within their portfolios. Boehringer Ingelheim reported modest price increases for products such as Ofev, Pradaxa, and Gilotrif while simultaneously implementing price decreases of approximately 44% for several other products. Pfizer reported both significant price increases across select hospital and specialty products and a price decrease for Xeljanz, a therapy used in inflammatory conditions.
Outside of these exceptions, most manufacturers reported modest WAC package price increases in the range of 2% to 6%, consistent with historical annual pricing patterns. Across therapeutic areas, these adjustments align with routine pricing activity that may reflect product lifecycle stage, competitive dynamics, manufacturing considerations, and regulatory developments.
While additional list price adjustments are expected later in the pricing cycle, early indications suggest that the majority of products will continue to reflect modest pricing changes, with large increases and decreases remaining relatively limited. The AnalySource team will continue to monitor these developments closely and will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.
Daniel Miccio
DMD America, Inc.
+1 315-400-2289
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.