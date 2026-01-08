MDA Opens Grants for Urban Agriculture Projects

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting applications for Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Urban Agriculture Grants. New this year, the MDA is offering two opportunities under the AGRI Urban Agriculture Grant umbrella:

The AGRI Urban Agriculture Youth Education Grant support projects that establish or expand agriculture-based education programs serving youth.

The AGRI Urban Agriculture Community and Economic Development Grant supports projects that strengthen community development or increase economic vitality through urban agriculture.

“Urban agriculture brings people together around food, learning, and opportunity,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “These grants are a great investment in youth education, workforce skills, and strong community partnerships that build economic vitality and help ensure a strong future for agriculture in Minnesota.”

Grant funds may be used to purchase equipment, make physical improvements, develop curriculum, provide transportation to Minnesota farms for youth field trips, and more. Full grant eligibility requirements and application details are available on the AGRI Urban Agriculture Grant webpage. Applications for each grant must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, and include a letter of support demonstrating community support for the proposed project.

The MDA may award up to $1.93 million in total funding through a competitive review process. Applicants may request between $5,000 to $75,000 per project, with a minimum 25% cash match required.

A virtual information session on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 2:00 p.m. will provide an overview of each grant program, eligible project expenses, reporting and reimbursement requirements, and the application process, with time for Q&A included at the end. Register for the information session here. The session will be recorded and posted on the Urban Agriculture Grant webpage after the event.

Funding for the AGRI Urban Agriculture Grant is made available through the MDA’s AGRI Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

###

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

nikki.warner@state.mn.us