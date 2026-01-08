SharkTime Software announces wList 3.0; File searching and file listing redefined

wList Screenshot wList Logo

wList - enhanced Windows file search and directory listing tool. wList offers faster searches, smart file categorization, and an intuitive UI.

GDYNIA, POMORSKIE, POLAND, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SharkTime Software, an independent company focused on practical Windows utility applications, announces the release of wList 3.0, a major new version of its file search and directory listing tool for Windows. Released on January 7, 2026, wList 3.0 is designed to improve how users search, locate, and manage files across local and network drives.As digital storage continues to grow in size and complexity, wList 3.0 provides a fast and straightforward file search experience that outperforms the standard Windows search. Using intelligent caching, the application returns results quickly and groups files into clear categories such as Audio, Video, Pictures, Documents, and Archives, allowing users to easy narrow down results and find relevant files.Key features of wList 3.0 include:• High-Performance Search: Fast file and folder discovery across local and network drives through advanced caching.• Clean and Intuitive Interface: A streamlined user interface designed for ease of use and efficiency.• Smart Categorization: Built-in filters that organize results by common file types, including audio, video, pictures, documents, and archives.• Flexible File Listing: Creation and export of detailed file lists using three different listing formats.• Direct File Access: Ability to open files or their containing folders directly from the results list.• Unicode Support: Support for national and international characters.• Internal Image Preview: Built-in image preview for quick viewing without leaving the application.Related Links• wList 3.0 application home page: https://www.sharktime.com/en_wList3.html • Permanent URL for this PR item: https://www.sharktime.com/press/PR-2026-001.pdf Pricing and Availability wList 3.0 is compatible with modern versions of Windows (10 or later). The update will be available for download starting January 7, 2026 as a free trial version available at Microsoft Store About SharkTime Software: SharkTime Software is an independent software company focused on the development of practical, high-quality software solutions. The company specializes in Windows applications and modern machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies.Tags: wList, file search, file finder, document finder, file list, list files, create file list, directory list, directory lister, directory printer, disk indexer, fast search, file catalog, file inventory, file list creator, file lister, file listing, file lists, file organizer, filelist, find file, find files, folder print, folder printer, list directory, list folder, list of files, LAN search, network file search, quick search, search file, search files, file categories, dir app, dir in window, Unicode, diacritics.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.