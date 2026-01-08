Long Island Neurosurgeon Issues Stroke Warning Three Weeks Before National Awareness Day

Dr. Jeremy M. Liff

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stroke Prevention Day arrives January 29, and Dr. Jeremy M. Liff has a blunt message for Tri-State residents: knowing the warning signs could save your life, but most Americans still can't identify them."I treat stroke patients at three hospitals, and the pattern never changes," says Dr. Liff , a board-certified endovascular neurosurgeon. "People wait. They think symptoms will pass. By the time they get to us, we're fighting the clock to save brain tissue that's dying by the minute."The numbers support his concern. According to the CDC, more than 795,000 Americans experience a stroke each year, with one occurring every 40 seconds. Every 3 minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies from stroke. Approximately 610,000 of those strokes are first-time events, meaning no prior warning.Dr. Liff specializes in mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure that removes blood clots blocking brain arteries. Performed through a small catheter typically inserted in the groin or wrist, the procedure can reverse stroke damage—but timing determines everything. Patients who arrive within three hours of first symptoms have significantly better outcomes than those who delay care.The American Stroke Association's F.A.S.T. warning signs remain critical: face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911. Dr. Liff emphasizes that any one of these symptoms requires immediate emergency response.Beyond emergency stroke care, Dr. Liff treats conditions that elevate stroke risk, including carotid artery disease and unruptured brain aneurysms—a condition affecting an estimated 6.7 million Americans, or 1 in 50 people. About 30,000 of those aneurysms rupture annually.A Long Island native, Dr. Liff completed dual fellowships in vascular neurology at Mt. Sinai Hospital and endovascular neurosurgery at NYU Langone Medical Center. He performs procedures at St. Francis Hospital (Roslyn), NYU Langone Hospital Long Island (Mineola), and Lenox Hill Hospital (Manhattan)."Stroke Prevention Day on January 29 is an opportunity for everyone to learn the warning signs," Dr. Liff says. "Stroke-related costs approached $56 billion over a two-year period, and stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in this country. But when people know what to look for and act fast, we can change outcomes."For consultations regarding stroke risk assessment or neurovascular conditions, contact Dr. Liff's office at 516-612-9409.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.