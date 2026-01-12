Rare ‘James A. Stack, Sr.’ Specimen Becomes Most Valuable Class III Example Ever Sold

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic United States 1804 Silver Dollar Achieves Record $6 Million Sale at Public AuctionRare "James A. Stack, Sr." Specimen Becomes Most Valuable Class III Example Ever SoldA significant milestone in the rare coin market was reached recently with the sale of the 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar for $6,000,000. The transaction, concluded during a major winter showcase auction, establishes a new world record for a Class III specimen of this issue, nearly tripling previous price benchmarks for the variety.The 1804 silver dollar is widely recognized by historians and numismatists as the “King of American Coins.” The specimen sold, known as the James A. Stack, Sr. example, is one of only 15 known to exist. Having remained in a private family collection for approximately 50 years, the coin’s reappearance on the open market represented a rare opportunity for institutional and private acquisition."A $6 million valuation for a Class III 1804 dollar underscores the sustained strength and maturity of the high-end collectibles market," stated a representative for the auction proceedings. "The result reflects the rarity of the asset and its status as a cornerstone of American cultural heritage."Historical Significance of the 1804 DollarThe 1804-dated silver dollars occupy a unique position in United States Mint history. Although they bear the 1804 date, the coins were produced in the 1830s and 1850s. The initial production was authorized by the Andrew Jackson administration for diplomatic gift sets intended for foreign heads of state, including the King of Siam.The Class III specimens, including the record-setting example sold recently, were produced by the Mint starting in the late 1850s specifically to meet the demands of the burgeoning community of American coin collectors. The James A. Stack, Sr. specimen is highly regarded for its distinctive strike and a provenance that traces back to the mid-20th century.Market ImplicationsThe sale was the centerpiece of a larger historical collection that had been largely inaccessible to the public for two generations. The record-breaking price is seen by industry analysts as a benchmark for the valuation of "blue-chip" numismatic items, which continue to attract significant interest as tangible assets and historical artifacts.About the Collection: The James A. Stack, Sr. Collection was one of the last major "time capsule" collections of the 20th century. It featured a comprehensive array of United States coinage, much of which had not been seen at public auction in over five decades.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

