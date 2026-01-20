Silver Surges 220% Since Jan 2025 as Investors Reject Paper Assets for Physical Certainty

Global Industrial Demand and Hard Asset Preference Drive Market Surge

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global financial landscape has reached a definitive turning point as silver shatters historical records, surging over 220% from $28.92 per ounce in January 2025 to a current peak of $93.00. This rally is not merely a price spike; it represents a fundamental migration of capital away from "counterparty-dependent" paper assets and toward the undeniable utility of hard, physical metal.As the world enters 2026, the case for silver has evolved from a speculative hedge into a strategic necessity. The primary drivers are a lethal combination of a five-year structural supply deficit and the "hard-wiring" of silver into the backbone of the next industrial revolution.The Catalyst: AI Infrastructure and the "Green" MachineSilver's unique status as the most conductive element on the periodic table has made it the non-negotiable substrate for the 2026 technology boom.• AI Data Centers: High-performance GPUs and the massive cooling systems required for generative AI models have driven an 8% year-over-year increase in electronics-grade silver demand.• Solar "Thrifting" Fails: Despite attempts to reduce silver loading in solar cells, the sheer volume of global photovoltaic installations, projected to hit nearly 700 GW of capacity, has forced industrial demand to record highs of over 700 million ounces annually.• The 5G & EV Convergence: From 5G base stations to the silver-rich circuitry in electric vehicles (EVs), the world is literally "silver-plating" its future.The Hard Asset Advantage: Physicality vs. FiatInvestors are increasingly rejecting "paper silver" (ETFs and unallocated accounts) in favor of physical delivery. This shift is rooted in three core realities:1. Zero Counterparty Risk: In an era of record sovereign debt, now exceeding $340 trillion globally, physical silver represents wealth that exists outside the ledger of any government or bank.2. A Depleting Vault: The Silver Institute reports that global inventories in COMEX and LBMA vaults have been drained to decade lows. With Mexico’s 2024 mining restrictions further tightening the tap, the physical market is in a state of "acute tightness" that paper contracts can no longer suppress.3. The Gold-to-Silver Ratio (GSR): Even at $90+, silver remains undervalued relative to gold. Historically, in "hard money" cycles, the GSR compresses toward 15:1. Should this occur in the current 2026 environment, silver’s trajectory toward triple digits is not just possible, it is mathematically probable.Market Outlook: The Path to $150Institutional analysts have been forced to revise their "paper-based" models to account for the physical shortage.• The Oregon Group: Recently released a briefing titled "The Path to $150," citing that mine supply (stagnant at ~820 million ounces) cannot keep pace with the combined force of industrial consumption and the flight to hard assets.• Citigroup: Has set a near-term target of $100 by Q1 2026, noting that the market is in a rare "backwardation" phase, where immediate physical delivery is more valuable than future promises.The Strategic Shift to Physical SovereigntyThe 2025–2026 silver rally is a wake-up call for the modern investor. As digital currencies and fiat systems face trust deficits, the world is returning to the certainty of hard assets. Silver stands at the intersection of this movement, half-monetary shield half-industrial engine, proving that in an age of artificial intelligence, there is no substitute for physical reality.Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the market for precious metals and rare coins. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that may impact future performance include fluctuations in metal prices, market demand, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. Investing in precious metals and rare coins involves risks, including market volatility and potential loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, commodities, or investment products. All information is provided as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in future events or circumstances.

