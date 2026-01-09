Gang Sheet Builder Kixxl Launches Automation Platform for DTF Print Shops

Gang Sheet Builder Sticker Maker Pro

Kixxl automates artwork collection and gang sheet creation for DTF print shops, helping businesses reduce manual work, speed up production, and scale with confidence.” — Mike

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kixxl, a technology platform designed for DTF and custom print businesses, has announced the launch of its advanced Gang Sheet Builder solution. The platform helps print shops automate customer artwork collection, generate optimized gang sheets, and streamline production workflows through smart software automation.

As demand for custom apparel, stickers, and DTF printing continues to grow, many print businesses face operational challenges caused by manual file handling, inconsistent artwork submissions, and time-consuming gang sheet creation. Kixxl addresses these issues by providing an end-to-end automation system that integrates directly with e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and WordPress.

The Kixxl Gang Sheet Builder allows customers to upload their artwork during checkout, while the system automatically organizes, nests, and exports production-ready gang sheets in high-quality PNG, PDF or TIFF format. This significantly reduces manual design work and helps print shops process orders faster and more accurately.

“Kixxl was built to solve the real-world production challenges that print shop owners face every day,” said Mike, Founder of Kixxl. “By automating artwork collection and gang sheet creation, we help businesses save time, reduce errors, and scale efficiently.”

Designed for DTF and Custom Print Production

Unlike generic design tools, Kixxl is purpose-built for DTF print shops, sticker businesses, and custom apparel brands that rely on high-volume production workflows. The platform focuses on simplifying the most time-consuming steps of the print process, including customer file collection, artwork validation, and gang sheet layout.

In addition to its core Gang Sheet Builder, Kixxl offers powerful creative and production tools such as:

Sticker Builder for creating contour-cut and shaped stickers

Transparency Cleanup to remove unwanted backgrounds and artifacts

Background Remover for fast and accurate subject isolation

AI Upscaler to enhance low-resolution artwork for print quality

AI-powered smart nesting and layout optimization

Production-ready PNG, PDF, and TIFF exports

Shopify App and DTF WordPress Plugin

Reduced manual design workload

These tools help ensure that customer artwork is clean, print-ready, and optimized for professional DTF and sticker production.

By automating these processes, Kixxl enables print shops to focus more on production and fulfillment rather than file management and design adjustments.

Solving Common Print Shop Challenges

Many DTF and custom print businesses struggle with inconsistent customer artwork, missing files, incorrect dimensions, and inefficient layout processes. These issues often result in delayed production, wasted materials, and increased operational costs.

Kixxl’s Gang Sheet Builder standardizes the entire workflow by guiding customers through proper file uploads and automatically organizing artwork into optimized layouts. The built-in Transparency Cleanup and Background Remover tools further improve file quality by removing unwanted backgrounds and ensuring clean edges for printing.

The platform also eliminates the need for manual back-and-forth communication between print shops and customers, helping businesses process more orders with fewer resources.

Seamless E-Commerce Integration

Kixxl integrates directly with Shopify and WordPress, allowing print shops to collect artwork at the point of purchase. Customers can upload their designs during checkout, while shop owners receive organized, production-ready files instantly.

Features like the Sticker Builder and AI Upscaler allow customers to prepare high-quality artwork before production, reducing the need for manual corrections by print shop staff.

This seamless integration improves the overall customer experience while ensuring that print shops receive properly formatted artwork without delays.

Supporting Business Growth

As print shops scale, manual workflows become increasingly difficult to manage. Kixxl’s automation tools allow businesses to handle higher order volumes without increasing operational complexity.

The Gang Sheet Builder, combined with tools like Background Remover, Transparency Cleanup, and AI Upscaler, helps print shops maintain consistent quality while increasing output.

By reducing production bottlenecks and improving efficiency, Kixxl helps print businesses increase output, improve turnaround times, and deliver better customer experiences.

Built by Industry Experts

Kixxl was developed by a team with extensive experience in DTF printing, sticker printing, web-to-print technology, e-commerce solutions, and production automation. The platform reflects real-world insights into the operational needs of print businesses.

“Our focus is on practical solutions that deliver measurable results for print businesses,” said Winston. “Kixxl is designed to make production faster, smoother, and more profitable.”

Growing Adoption Worldwide

Kixxl is already being used by thousands of online print stores across multiple regions, supporting businesses that specialize in DTF printing, sticker production, and custom apparel.

Early adopters report improved production efficiency, reduced manual work, and faster order processing times after implementing Kixxl’s Gang Sheet Builder along with tools like Sticker Builder, Singles Builder, and Order Forward Pro.

The platform continues to evolve with new features and performance improvements based on customer feedback and industry trends.

About Kixxl

Kixxl is a SaaS platform that provides automation tools for DTF and custom print businesses. The company’s flagship Gang Sheet Builder helps print shops streamline artwork collection, optimize layouts, and generate production-ready files with ease.

Additional tools such as DPI checker, Transparency Cleanup, Background Remover, Halftoning and AI Upscaler help ensure artwork is clean, high-quality, and ready for professional printing.

Kixxl integrates with Shopify and WordPress, enabling seamless artwork uploads, automated gang sheet creation, and efficient production workflows.

For more information, visit https://kixxl.com

AI Powered Gang Sheet Builder

