Tillo trusts Optimus Fintech to Power High-Volume, Complex Global Payment Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Fintech, the AI-powered financial operations automation platform built to handle large-scale, complex payment environments, today announced that it has been trusted by Tillo, a leading global digital gift card network, as its global payments back-office platform.

Tillo is one of the world’s first global gift card networks, purpose-built to simplify digital gift cards, rewards, and incentives for brands and buyers. The platform connects organisations with more than 3000 global brands, enabling seamless distribution of digital gift cards across more than 40 markets and 25 currencies. Tillo has processed over $4 billion in gift card volume to date and continues to expand internationally as demand for digital gift solutions grows.

The decision to move ahead with Optimus was backed by the latter’s ability to handle high transaction volumes without slowing down finance operations while maintaining transaction-level accuracy across fees, commissions, settlements, and adjustments. Optimus enables organizations to ingest raw payment data from multiple sources, normalize it across markets, and deliver a single, reconciled view of payment performance in near real time.

“We operate a vast and complex network for digital gift cards. As we continue to scale globally, we needed a payments back-office platform that could handle this complexity without adding operational friction,” said Doug Richards, CFO, Tillo.

“Optimus stood out for its ability to process high-volume, multi-country payment data with precision. Integration was straightforward despite our layered payment stack, and the platform immediately gave us clear visibility across transactions, fees, and settlements. As we expand further globally, Optimus will serve as our single global source of truth for payment data and reconciliation.” He further explained.

Unlike traditional reconciliation tools and fragmented finance systems, Optimus is purpose-built to operate at transaction-level granularity, even in environments with millions of daily transactions, multiple payment service providers, and complex fee structures. This capability allows finance teams to proactively identify revenue leakages, prevent fee overcharges, reduce the cost of payments, and eliminate delays caused by manual reconciliation and spreadsheet-driven month-end closes.

“For companies operating at this scale, even small inaccuracies compound into significant financial risk worth hundreds of millions,” said Swapnil Mengawade, Founder & CEO, Optimus Fintech Inc. “Optimus was built for this reality. We are the only platform designed to accurately handle high-volume, complex payment data at a granular level—so finance teams can close faster, reduce payment costs, and operate with confidence as they scale globally.”

The partnership reinforces Optimus Fintech’s position as a trusted platform for high growth enterprises that require precision, control, and scalability across global payment operations.

About Tillo

Tillo is a global digital gift card network purpose-built for brands and buyers, enabling seamless distribution across countries and currencies. Founded in 2016, the company connects organisations with more than 3,000 global brands through a single, plug-and-play API, enabling seamless distribution of digital gift cards across more than 40 markets and 25 currencies. Trusted by leading global brands, Tillo processes billions of dollars in digital gift card transactions annually through its modern platform.

About Optimus Fintech

Optimus Fintech is a cloud platform for financial operations automation that helps enterprises accurately process, reconcile, and analyze payment data at scale. Designed for high-volume, complex payment environments, Optimus enables finance teams to reduce the cost of payments, eliminate revenue leakage, and close faster—without manual effort or system fragmentation.

