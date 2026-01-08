Clevertone Launches AI-Powered 'Hybrid Workforce' Platform to Integrate Human Teams with Enterprise Workflows

Clevertone interface displaying analytics and tools, alongside team members managing business operations.

Clevertone launches an AI-powered platform integrating pre-trained human teams into enterprise software to eliminate operational friction and scale execution.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clevertone, a global workforce technology company, today announced the official launch of its proprietary execution platform. Designed to eliminate operational friction, the new ecosystem connects businesses and government agencies with pre-trained human teams—both digital and on-site—integrated directly into existing enterprise software.

The platform addresses a growing challenge in the modern economy: while strategy is valuable, operations often drain critical resources. Clevertone exists to eliminate that friction.

"Your time isn’t just valuable — it’s strategic," said a spokesperson for Clevertone. "We built this platform because traditional hiring and outsourcing are too slow for today's market. Clevertone combines live human expertise with AI-driven automation to help organizations manage operations faster, smarter, and more profitably."

Real Humans. AI-Powered. Fully Integrated. At the core of the Clevertone offering is a 100% proprietary, fully encrypted software platform. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Clevertone integrates with the systems organizations already use—CRM, ticketing, finance, and field operation tools—to activate trained teams that execute according to specific client rules.

Global by Design, Local by Execution Headquartered in Florida, Clevertone operates a "Hybrid Workforce" model with active teams across the United States, India, Latin America, and Europe. This global footprint allows for 24/7 coverage and rapid scalability while maintaining local execution standards and compliance.

- One Platform. Every Channel. The newly launched platform is sector-agnostic, designed to execute tasks across:

- Back-Office & Operations: Admin, data handling, and reporting.

- Sales & Customer Support: Lead follow-ups, CRM management, and retention.

- Marketing Execution: Campaign operations and reputation workflows.

- On-Site Workforce: Logistics, field operations, and local execution teams.

Why Organizations Choose Clevertone The model offers a distinct alternative to traditional BPO or in-house hiring by removing long-term lockups and overhead. Organizations can connect their systems and instantly activate a workforce that scales without friction, backed by enterprise-grade security and full encryption.

About Clevertone Clevertone is a global, AI-powered workforce platform that connects enterprises with pre-trained human teams. By combining human intelligence with AI efficiency, Clevertone allows leaders to focus on growth while the platform handles execution.

