Classic Marcite Redefines Backyard Luxury with Premier Pool Resurfacing in Maitland, FL

Pool Resurfacing in Maitland, FL

Classic Marcite provides specialized pool resurfacing in Maitland, FL, combining 35+ years of expertise with high-quality Pebble Tec® finishes.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Central Florida sun continues to demand high performance from outdoor living spaces, Classic Marcite, a legacy name in the regional aquatic industry, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized service offerings for homeowners and commercial property managers in the Maitland area. Under the dedicated leadership of owner Mike Folta, the company is reaffirming its commitment to providing the highest caliber of craftsmanship in the industry.

With a history dating back to 1988, the firm has established itself as a cornerstone of the community, having successfully transformed over 100,000 swimming pools across Florida. The subtropical climate of Central Florida, characterized by intense UV exposure and high humidity, places a significant strain on traditional pool finishes. Recognizing these challenges, the team utilizes advanced methodologies and premium materials to ensure that every project results in a surface that is both visually stunning and structurally resilient.

Elevating Standards as a Leading Pool Resurfacing Company

The aesthetic of a Maitland home often centers around its outdoor environment, where a pristine pool serves as the focal point for relaxation and social gatherings. However, when a pool’s interior begins to show signs of age—such as staining, rough patches, or hairline cracks—it can detract from the property's overall appeal and safety. Classic Marcite addresses these issues through a meticulous restoration process that goes far beyond a simple facelift.

Homeowners seeking pool resurfacing in Maitland, FL now have access to a team that prioritizes transparency and personalized service. Each project begins with a comprehensive consultation where the pool’s current structural integrity is evaluated. By identifying underlying issues early, the company prevents minor surface defects from escalating into costly structural repairs, ensuring that the homeowner’s investment is protected for the long term.

The Art and Science of Pool Refinishing and Replastering

Modern pool owners are increasingly moving away from basic white plaster in favor of more durable and vibrant options. While pool replastering remains a viable and cost-effective method for many, the introduction of aggregate finishes has revolutionized the industry. These high-performance finishes integrate small stones or quartz crystals into the cement-based mixture, resulting in a surface that is significantly more resistant to chemical imbalances and physical wear.

As the largest Pebble Tec® applicator in Central Florida, the company offers a curated selection of finishes that cater to the upscale tastes of the Maitland community. Whether a client desires the deep, shimmering blues of a quartz aggregate or the natural, textured feel of a pebble finish, the application is handled by seasoned technicians who understand the nuances of the curing process. This technical expertise is what allows the firm to deliver a finish that is not only beautiful but also remarkably smooth and comfortable for swimmers of all ages.

Specialized Solutions for Residential and Commercial Estates

Maitland is renowned for its beautiful lakeside estates and high-end commercial developments. The demand for pool resurfacing in Maitland, Florida extends into the commercial sector, where hotels, fitness centers, and community associations require surfaces that can withstand heavy foot traffic and rigorous usage. Classic Marcite’s commercial division is specifically equipped to handle large-scale renovations with minimal disruption to business operations.

For commercial managers, durability is the primary concern. A pool that requires frequent patching or experiences premature surface failure can lead to downtime and lost revenue. By utilizing industry-leading materials and a proven five-step application process, the company ensures that commercial pools remain inviting and safe for guests while maintaining a professional appearance that upholds the property’s reputation.

A Legacy of Trust and Family-Owned Values

At the heart of the company’s success is a family-owned ethos that prioritizes the relationship with the client above all else. Mike Folta has maintained a culture of excellence where every project, regardless of size, receives the same level of attention to detail. This "customer-first" approach is why generations of Florida families have trusted the firm to revitalize their backyard oases.

“Our mission is to transform your pool into a modern masterpiece that you can be proud of,” says Mike Folta. “We don’t just apply a new surface; we restore the joy of pool ownership by ensuring that the final product is safe, durable, and breathtakingly beautiful.”

Beyond the technical aspects of the job, the company provides homeowners with extensive post-renovation guidance. Understanding how to properly balance water chemistry during the initial curing phase is essential for the longevity of the finish. The team’s dedication to educating their clients ensures that the "new pool" feeling lasts for decades, not just seasons.

About Classic Marcite

Classic Marcite is a premier pool renovation and resurfacing company serving Central Florida and Jacksonville. Since 1988, the family-owned business has specialized in high-quality residential and commercial pool transformations. As the largest Pebble Tec® applicator in the region, they are dedicated to superior craftsmanship, innovative materials, and exceptional customer service.

Media Contact:

Mike Folta

Classic Marcite

(407) 521-6260

https://classicmarcite.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.