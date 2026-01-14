Larry’s Gutters Expands with New Gainesville Office; Announces Grand Opening Sale for Gutter Installation in Alachua, FL

Gutter Installation in Alachua, FL

Larry’s Gutters has opened a new Gainesville office and is offering 10% off seamless gutter installations for Alachua County residents who book by Jan 23.

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry’s Gutters, a premier provider of high-performance rainwater management solutions, is proud to announce a major milestone in its regional growth: the grand opening of a new dedicated office in Gainesville, Florida. Located at 1024 S Main St, Bldg B, Gainesville, FL 32601, this new facility is strategically positioned to provide faster response times and specialized care for homeowners throughout Alachua County and the surrounding north-central Florida communities.

To celebrate this expansion, owner Chris Knight has launched the Gainesville Grand Opening Sale. Homeowners can take advantage of an exclusive 10% discount on their total project cost when they receive a quote by January 23, 2026, and complete their installation by the end of January. To redeem this special offer, residents are encouraged to mention the promotional code ALACHUA when scheduling their free estimate.

A New Hub for Excellence in Alachua County

The expansion into Gainesville represents more than just a new physical location; it is a commitment to providing the highest level of craftsmanship to a region that faces unique environmental challenges. North Central Florida is known for its intense tropical weather patterns, which can put significant stress on a home’s exterior. As a dedicated Larry's Gutters location, the Gainesville office will house a full team of specialists equipped with mobile "factory-on-wheels" technology, allowing for on-site fabrication of custom-fit drainage systems.

"Opening our Gainesville office is a proud moment for our team," said Chris Knight, owner of the company. "Alachua County has a diverse mix of historic homes and new residential developments, all of which require a drainage system that is built to last. We are excited to bring our expertise and our lifetime workmanship guarantee even closer to the residents we serve."

The Critical Importance of Professional Gutter Installation

For residents prioritizing home maintenance, the value of high-quality gutter installation in Alachua, FL cannot be overstated. The local terrain often features sandy soil that is highly susceptible to erosion. Without a functional gutter system, heavy rainwater cascades directly off the roof, pooling at the foundation and causing soil displacement, foundation settling, and expensive rot in the fascia and soffit boards.

Larry’s Gutters solves these problems by focusing exclusively on seamless aluminum systems. Unlike the sectional gutters sold in big-box stores—which rely on joints and seams that eventually leak and snag debris—seamless gutters are made from a single continuous piece of metal. This design eliminates the most common failure points, ensuring that water is moved efficiently from the roof to a safe exit point away from the home’s structure.

Technical Standards of a Leading Gutter Company

What distinguishes this gutter company from standard contractors is their adherence to industrial-grade standards. The team employs heavy-duty hidden hangers that are screwed directly into the fascia board, providing a much stronger and more durable anchor than traditional spikes. This is particularly vital in Florida, where heavy water loads and wind can cause inferior systems to sag or pull away from the house.

Furthermore, Larry’s Gutters offers both 6-inch and 7-inch seamless gutters. While 6-inch systems are the standard for most residential properties, 7-inch gutters provide the extra capacity needed for homes with large, steep rooflines or tile roofs. By ensuring the system is properly sized and pitched using professional leveling equipment, the company prevents the "waterfall" effect that occurs when standard gutters are overwhelmed by torrential downpours.

Comprehensive Solutions for Debris and Pest Management

In addition to installation, the company serves as professional gutter installers for advanced leaf protection. Alachua is home to beautiful but messy trees, including oaks and pines, which shed debris year-round. Larry’s Gutters offers the Bulldog and Hydro-Flo gutter guard systems. These aluminum and stainless steel mesh guards are designed to block leaves, pine needles, and even nesting pests while maintaining maximum water intake capacity.

By integrating these guards, homeowners can virtually eliminate the dangerous chore of ladder-climbing. These systems are designed to fit securely within the gutter trough, reinforcing the strength of the entire system and ensuring it remains free-flowing throughout the hurricane season.

Locally-Backed Expert Gutter Installation

With the Gainesville office now fully operational, Larry’s Gutters combines the resources of a large-scale manufacturer with the accountability of a local neighbor. For those seeking gutter installation in Alachua, Florida, the choice of a local expert provides the peace of mind that the installers understand the local building codes and specific weather vulnerabilities.

Every project begins with a detailed inspection to ensure the mounting surface is sound. If rot or damage is found on the fascia, the team discusses repair options before the new system is attached. This expert gutter installation philosophy ensures that the finished product is not only aesthetically pleasing but structurally sound for decades.

About Larry’s Gutters

Larry’s Gutters is a family-owned and operated provider of seamless gutter solutions, gutter guards, and comprehensive drainage repairs. With headquarters in Leesburg and a new dedicated office in Gainesville, the company serves Central and North Central Florida with a focus on quality materials, on-site fabrication, and superior customer service.

Media Contact:

Chris Knight

Owner, Larry’s Gutters

Email: office@larrysgutters.com

Gainesville Office: 1024 S Main St, Bldg B, Gainesville, FL 32601

Phone: (361) 291-4991

Leesburg Office: 1720 Leesburg Commons Court, Leesburg, FL 34748

Phone: (352) 460-0450

Website: https://larrysgutters.com/

