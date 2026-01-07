Southern Utah Man Sentenced for Damaging ICE Transit Van

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Ryan Michael Gaines, 32, of Santa Clara, Utah, was sentenced today to 36 months’ probation for damaging an ICE Transit Van in April 2025. He was also ordered to pay $2,883.20 in restitution to the United States Department of Homeland Security, which was ordered due at the time of sentencing.

