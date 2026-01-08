SolarGroup and Celestial Solar Partner for Gigawatt-Scale Projects in Africa

FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SolarGroup (TSG), a leading renewable energy development firm, and Celestial Solar International (CSI), a premier solar infrastructure provider operating across the African continent, today announced a transformative strategic partnership aimed at developing large-scale solar energy projects throughout Africa. This alliance will focus on deploying utility-scale solar farms ranging from 50 megawatts (MW) to 550 MW, bringing unprecedented sustainability, reliability, and stability to local power grids while catalyzing economic growth across the region.The partnership leverages TSG’s extensive financial resources and technical capabilities with CSI’s established regional relationships and on-the-ground expertise to address Africa’s critical energy infrastructure needs. Together, the companies will develop a pipeline of solar projects designed to deliver clean, affordable electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers while reducing dependence on costly and environmentally harmful fossil fuel generation.“This partnership represents a massive leap forward for grid stability in the region,” said Mike Thompson, President of The SolarGroup. “By combining The SolarGroup’s resources with Celestial Solar International’s relationships, we are unlocking gigawatts of potential.”The collaboration addresses a critical moment in Africa’s energy transition, as nations across the continent seek to modernize aging infrastructure, expand electricity access, and meet growing demand from rapid urbanization and industrial development. By deploying proven solar photovoltaic technologies at utility scale, the TSG-CSI partnership will provide dispatchable, cost-competitive power that strengthens energy security while advancing climate goals.Mr. Paul De-Sosoo, Technical Director of Celestial Solar International, emphasized the comprehensive impact of the partnership: “CSI’s partnership with SolarGroup enables the delivery of scalable, cost-efficient, and secure energy solutions that power residential and commercial sectors, stimulate industrial expansion, and support long-term economic development across Africa, while advancing environmental sustainability.”Beyond environmental benefits, the partnership is expected to generate significant economic opportunities in host communities. Large-scale solar installations create employment in construction, engineering, operations, and maintenance, while providing industrial and manufacturing clients with stable, predictable energy costs that enhance competitiveness.Mr. Obour-Mensah, Director of Celestial Solar International, highlighted these broader benefits: “By deploying advanced solar technologies, CSI, powered by The SolarGroup, generates reliable, clean energy that mitigates exposure to volatile fossil-fuel markets. This model enhances energy security for industrial and manufacturing clients, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable local employment opportunities in system installation and maintenance.”The TSG-CSI partnership is positioned to become a cornerstone of Africa’s renewable energy transformation, with initial project development expected to commence in early 2026 and the first installations targeted for completion within 1 year.About The Solar GroupThe SolarGroup (TSG) is a renewable energy development company specializing in utility-scale solar power projects worldwide. With a proven track record of financing, developing, and operating large-scale clean energy infrastructure, TSG combines technical innovation with strategic capital deployment to advance the global transition to sustainable power generation. The company’s portfolio spans multiple continents, delivering gigawatts of clean electricity to communities and businesses.About Celestial Solar InternationalCelestial Solar International (CSI) is a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the African market. With deep regional expertise and established relationships across government, utility, and commercial sectors, CSI specializes in the design, development, and implementation of solar power projects that address Africa’s unique energy challenges. The company’s mission is to accelerate energy access and economic development through sustainable, locally-tailored solar infrastructure that delivers reliable power while creating lasting community benefits.

