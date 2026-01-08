figoca Launches Free AI Card Grading App for Instant PSA-Style Grade Estimates

figoca.com AI Grader figoca.com AI Grading App figoca.com AI Card Grading Estimate

Upload photos and get an instant probability range on a PSA-style 1–10 scale—free, no signup, works on any device.

Collectors shouldn’t have to guess before spending money on grading. Our free AI estimate helps you decide faster and submit smarter.” — Nico Meyer, Founder of figoca.com

UNSTRUT-HAINICH, GERMANY, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- figoca today announced the release of its Sports Card Grading App , a free, browser-based tool that helps collectors estimate a likely PSA-style grade range in seconds before paying for professional grading. Users can snap photos or upload images of a trading card and receive an AI-generated probability distribution across a PSA-style 1–10 scale.The tool is designed for quick pre-check decisions—whether a card is worth submitting, which cards to prioritize, or what condition issues may affect outcomes. The workflow is simple: collectors upload front and back images (and optionally corner close-ups for improved accuracy), then the AI evaluates key condition factors including centering, corners, edges, and surface. Results are returned instantly as a grade likelihood range and distribution.figoca’s Sports Card Grading App supports a wide variety of card types, including major sports cards (baseball, basketball, football, hockey) and popular TCG categories like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Magic: The Gathering—covering both vintage and modern cards. The AI can analyze up to 10 images per card submission to improve estimation quality when detailed close-ups are provided.The company emphasized transparency and responsible use: the output is an AI-powered estimate for educational purposes only and is not an official grade, nor is it affiliated with PSA, BGS, CGC, SGC, or any grading company.In addition to the new grading estimator, collectors can use Card Price Comps on eBay to check real sold prices, and the Expected Value Grading Calculator to model grading costs and potential returns before submitting.

Legal Disclaimer:

