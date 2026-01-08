Printful Launches Embedded Design Maker on Shopify, Bringing Merch Creation Fully Into the Shopify Experience

Printful Launches Embedded Design Maker on Shopify

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful today announced the launch of its new Shopify Embedded Design Maker (EDM) experience, enabling Shopify merchants to design, customize, and publish Printful products directly inside the Shopify admin. With EDM, merchants can complete product creation end-to-end in one place, removing the need to jump between platforms and making it faster and easier to bring new products to market.The EDM experience embeds Printful’s most critical app flows within Shopify’s interface, creating a unified, on-platform workflow that aligns with Shopify’s technical and UI/UX requirements for partner apps. For merchants, this means fewer steps, less friction, and a more native-feeling experience inside the tools they use to sell on Shopify without inventory A Seamless, In-Platform Workflow for MerchantsWith the Embedded Design Maker, Shopify merchants can now:- Design and customize Printful products- Add items to their Shopify store- Publish listings to their storefrontAll without leaving the Shopify admin. The new embedded experience keeps product creation within Shopify’s familiar environment, eliminating redirects to Printful’s website and resulting in a smoother, non-fragmented flow from idea to published product.“Shopify is where merchants run their businesses, so it’s where Printful should work end-to-end,” said Valts Feldbergs, Senior Partnership Lead at Printful. “By embedding Design Maker directly into the Shopify admin, we’re eliminating friction, saving merchants time, and delivering a seamless creation-to-publish experience that feels truly native to Shopify.”Printful Simplifying the Process for Shopify MerchantsFor Shopify merchants, that integration translates into a simpler, faster product listing process. For Shopify, it strengthens a partner ecosystem built around apps that improve merchant productivity and enhance the overall admin experience. Together, Printful and Shopify are bridging the gap between product creation and commerce, allowing merchants to transition from design to sale with fewer obstacles.What Merchants Can Expect NextThe Shopify Embedded Design Maker experience is now live for all Printful merchants using Shopify. Merchants can access EDM directly through the Printful app in their Shopify admin and publish their next product without leaving the platform. To get started, merchants can open the Printful app in Shopify and try the embedded workflow on their next product.As Printful and Shopify deepen their integration, merchants can expect an increasingly intuitive, end-to-end creation workflow that makes Shopify print-on-demand feel like an extension of Shopify itself.About PrintfulPrintful is a leading print-on-demand platform that helps entrepreneurs and brands design, create, and sell custom products online. With on-demand fulfillment and global logistics, Printful makes it easy for merchants to launch and scale e-commerce businesses without inventory risk.About ShopifyShopify is the leading global commerce company, providing essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify offers trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size.

