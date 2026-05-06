Printful Reveals How to Make Money With AI

How to Make Money With AI

New guide shows creators and entrepreneurs how to launch scalable online businesses with AI-powered tools and print-on-demand services

AI is lowering the barrier to entrepreneurship and giving creators entirely new ways to build and scale businesses online ” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printful

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful today announced the release of its new educational guide, “ How to Make Money With AI ,” designed to help creators, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and side hustlers turn artificial intelligence into real business opportunities. The guide explores how AI is transforming industries and outlines practical ways users can generate income online using accessible AI-powered tools and automation.As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates globally, Printful is positioning itself as a key platform for creators looking to monetize AI-generated ideas through ecommerce. The guide highlights how users can leverage AI for content creation, automation, digital products, consulting, and ecommerce businesses without large upfront investments.AI Is Creating New Opportunities for Online EntrepreneursAccording to the guide, the global artificial intelligence market is projected to grow from more than $279 billion in 2024 to over $3.4 trillion by 2033, while industries like eLearning and AI chatbots are experiencing rapid expansion. These trends are opening new revenue streams for independent creators and small businesses looking to capitalize on AI-driven workflows.The release emphasizes that learning how to make money with AI is no longer limited to developers or technical experts. With generative AI tools becoming more accessible, beginners can now create products, automate repetitive tasks, and launch businesses faster than ever before.“AI is lowering the barrier to entrepreneurship and giving creators entirely new ways to build and scale businesses online,” said Davis Sarmins. “At Printful, we’re focused on helping people turn creative ideas into real products and sustainable income streams without the traditional complexity of inventory management or fulfillment.”Printful Highlights AI-Powered Print-on-Demand Business ModelsA major focus of the guide is how creators can use AI-generated artwork to launch ecommerce brands using print on demand . By combining AI image generators with Printful’s fulfillment network, users can create and sell custom apparel, posters, accessories, and home products without handling inventory or shipping.The guide outlines a step-by-step process for launching a business, including generating artwork with AI tools such as Midjourney and DALL-E, refining designs, integrating with ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Etsy, and using AI writing tools to optimize product listings and marketing campaigns.Printful also highlights how entrepreneurs can use AI to sell t-shirts online by creating niche-focused collections tailored to specific aesthetics, hobbies, and communities. The company notes that AI-powered design tools make it easier to test creative concepts quickly and launch globally-ready online stores in significantly less time.The Guide Explores Multiple Ways to Monetize AI SkillsBeyond ecommerce, the guide covers several additional AI-powered business opportunities, including AI-assisted content creation, prompt engineering, automation consulting, social media management, AI-driven data analysis, software development, and online course creation.The resource also explains how businesses are increasingly seeking support in areas such as predictive analytics, workflow automation, chatbot implementation, and machine learning integration. As demand for AI expertise continues growing, freelancers and consultants have new opportunities to offer scalable services powered by AI tools.Printful positions its platform as an accessible starting point for creators who want to transform AI-generated content into physical products while outsourcing operational logistics such as printing, packaging, and global shipping.Supporting the Next Generation of AI CreatorsThe company says the guide was developed to help entrepreneurs navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape while identifying practical, low-risk business models that can scale over time.By combining generative AI with ecommerce infrastructure, Printful aims to empower users to focus on creativity, branding, and audience growth while reducing the operational barriers typically associated with launching an online business.About PrintfulPrintful is a global ecommerce platform and print-on-demand company that helps businesses and creators design, sell, and fulfill custom products online. With integrations across major ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, Printful enables entrepreneurs to launch and scale brands without inventory or upfront costs.

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