The Business Research Company’s Satellite Data Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Satellite Data Services Market to Surpass $27 billion in 2029. In comparison, the IT Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,168 billion by 2029, with Satellite Data Services to represent around 0.5% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Satellite Data Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Satellite Data Services Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the satellite data services market in 2029, valued at $9,764 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,421 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rising demand for geospatial analytics and the expansion military and defence industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Satellite Data Services Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the satellite data services market in 2029, valued at $6,510 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,917 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising demand for geospatial analytics and favourable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Satellite Data Services Market in 2029?

The satellite data services market is segmented by type into administrative, commercial and scientific. The commercial market will be the largest segment of the satellite data services market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $16,636 million of the total in 2029. The commercial market will be supported by growing private sector investments in satellite-based solutions, increasing demand for location-based services and navigation, rising need for supply chain optimization and logistics tracking, expanding applications in insurance and real estate, demand for satellite data in financial risk modelling and growth of private aerospace and telecom operators seeking satellite-driven insights.

The satellite data services market is segmented by service into data analytics, image data and other services. The image data market will be the largest segment of the satellite data services market segmented by service, accounting for 48% or $13,037 million of the total in 2029. The image data market will be supported by rising adoption of high-resolution imagery for defence and intelligence, growing use in construction and urban planning, demand for satellite images in precision agriculture, increased reliance for environmental and climate change tracking, expansion of maritime and fisheries monitoring and insurance companies’ adoption for claims validation and damage assessment.

The satellite data services market is segmented by application into environmental, energy and power, defense and intelligence, engineering and infrastructure, transportation and logistics, agriculture and other applications. The defence and intelligence market will be the largest segment of the satellite data services market segmented by application, accounting for 24% or $6,346 million of the total in 2029. The defence and intelligence market will be supported by growing geopolitical tensions driving demand for surveillance, increasing government budgets for space-based defence applications, rising use in border and maritime security, demand for satellite data in counter-terrorism and reconnaissance, growing adoption in cyber and hybrid warfare planning and enhanced use for monitoring arms control and treaty compliance.

What is the expected CAGR for the Satellite Data Services Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the satellite data services market leading up to 2029 is 20%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Satellite Data Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global satellite data services market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape defence, intelligence, environmental monitoring, and commercial decision-making processes worldwide.

Rising Military And Defence Industry - The rising military and defence industry will become a key driver of growth in the satellite data services market by 2029. Defence organizations increasingly depend on satellite data for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and secure communication. High-resolution imagery and real-time geospatial data play a critical role in mission planning, border monitoring and threat detection. With growing geopolitical tensions and the need for advanced situational awareness, governments are investing heavily in satellite-based solutions to enhance national security. This rising demand for reliable, accurate and timely data from defence sectors globally is expected to significantly boost the adoption of satellite data services during. As a result, the rising military and defence industry is anticipated to contributing to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Internet Of Things (IoT) Connectivity - The rising demand for internet of things (IOT) connectivity will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the satellite data services market by 2029. IoT applications in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, maritime and energy require reliable, real-time data exchange, even in remote or hard-to-reach locations where terrestrial networks are unavailable. Satellite data services provide seamless global connectivity, enabling IoT devices to operate efficiently across diverse environments. This capability supports critical functions such as asset tracking, predictive maintenance and smart monitoring. As the adoption of IoT devices continues to surge worldwide, the need for satellite-enabled connectivity will significantly drive market expansion. Consequently, the accelerating rising demand for internet of things (IOT) connectivity capabilities is projected to contributing to a 0.4% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Disaster Management - The growth in disaster management processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the satellite data services market by 2029. Governments and organizations increasingly rely on satellite imagery and geospatial data for early warning, real-time monitoring and post-disaster assessment. Satellites provide critical information for tracking natural disasters such as floods, hurricanes and wildfires, enabling faster response and resource allocation. High-resolution data helps in planning evacuation routes, assessing damage and supporting relief operations. As climate-related disasters become more frequent and severe, the demand for reliable satellite data services to enhance preparedness and recovery efforts is rising, significantly driving market growth in this sector. Therefore, this growth in disaster management operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Geospatial Analytics - The rising demand for geospatial analytics will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the satellite data services market by 2029. Organizations across sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, transportation and defence increasingly rely on geospatial insights to make data-driven decisions. Satellite data provides accurate, high-resolution imagery and spatial information essential for mapping, monitoring land use, tracking environmental changes and optimizing operations. As businesses and governments seek to enhance efficiency, reduce risks and improve strategic planning, the reliance on advanced geospatial analytics continues to grow. This increasing adoption of satellite-enabled geospatial solutions is a key driver of market expansion. Consequently, the rising demand for geospatial analytics strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Satellite Data Services Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the commercial satellite data market, the satellite imaging data market, and the satellite-enabled defence and intelligence market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $22 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in high-resolution earth observation technologies, increasing demand for real-time geospatial intelligence, and expanding applications across defence, environmental monitoring, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of satellite-powered data solutions that enable high-precision surveillance, rapid situational awareness, and data-driven decision-making, fuelling transformative growth within the broader satellite data services industry.

The commercial satellite data market is projected to grow by $10,343 million, the satellite imaging data market by $7,737 million, and the satellite-enabled defence and intelligence market by $3,903 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

