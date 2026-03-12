The Automotive Glass Replacement Market is projected to grow to $63.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.4%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Glass Replacement Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive glass replacement industry has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by various factors including the rise in vehicle ownership and advancements in vehicle safety technologies. As more vehicles hit the roads worldwide, the need to replace damaged glass components has become increasingly important, ensuring driver safety and maintaining vehicle integrity. Let’s explore the current size, growth drivers, key regions, and trends shaping this evolving market.

Automotive Glass Replacement Market Size and Projected Growth

The automotive glass replacement market has expanded considerably in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $40.55 billion in 2025 to $44.24 billion in 2026, reflecting a 9.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors such as the global increase in vehicle ownership, a higher frequency of road accidents, broadening aftermarket services, growing awareness about vehicle safety standards, and early adoption of laminated windshield technology fueled this growth during the past period.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $63.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%. This future expansion can be linked to several influences, including the escalating demand for premium vehicle parts, the growing necessity for windshield sensor calibration compatibility, increased replacement services for electric and connected vehicles, the extension of automotive service networks worldwide, and more stringent safety and visibility regulations. Emerging trends that will shape the market include safety-focused glass replacement, wider use of high-strength laminated glass, emphasis on OEM-standard replacement quality, expansion of windshield calibration requirements, and the integration of advanced automotive glass materials.

Understanding Automotive Glass Replacement

Automotive glass replacement involves removing and substituting damaged glass parts of a vehicle with new components. This process is essential for preserving the vehicle’s structural strength, ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road, and maintaining overall safety throughout the car’s operation.

Electric Vehicles as a Key Growth Catalyst for Automotive Glass Replacement

The increasing presence of electric vehicles (EVs) in the new light-duty vehicle market is expected to significantly boost the automotive glass replacement sector. EVs differ from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles in design, materials, and structural configuration, which often requires specialized maintenance and replacement services, including for automotive glass. This shift is propelled by consumer preference for cleaner transportation, tougher emissions regulations, and government incentives promoting vehicle electrification.

EVs benefit from automotive glass replacement by maintaining clear visibility and preserving the function of advanced sensors embedded in their windshields, which are critical for safe driving and the operation of smart vehicle features. For example, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in January 2024 showed that electrified vehicles—including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid models—made up about 16.3% of all new light-duty vehicle sales, up from 12.9% in 2022. This upward trend in EV adoption is a major driver for the growth of the automotive glass replacement market.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Automotive Glass Replacement Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for automotive glass replacement. It is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market report covers other key areas including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market developments.

