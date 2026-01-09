Rosin Resin Market Report Rosin Resin Market Report Rosin Resin Market Report

The Business Research Company’s Rosin Resin Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosin Resin Market to Surpass $3 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Ink Resin market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $8 billion by 2029, with Rosin Resin to represent around 38% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,043 billion by 2029, the Rosin Resin market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Rosin Resin Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the rosin resin market in 2029, valued at 1,123 million. The market is expected to grow from $797 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer awareness and demand for bio-based materials and growing uses in woodworking and furniture adhesive.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Rosin Resin Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the rosin resin market in 2029, valued at $630 million. The market is expected to grow from $539 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the growth of solvent-free and waterborne adhesive and strategic partnerships.

What will be Largest Segment in the Rosin Resin Market in 2029?

The rosin resin market is segmented by type into rosin acids, rosin esters, hydrogenated rosin resins, dimerized rosin resins and modified rosin resins. The rosin acids market will be the largest segment of the rosin resin market segmented by type, accounting for 30% or $909 million of the total in 2029. The rosin acids market will be supported by its ability to provide excellent adhesion and tackifying properties, enhance the performance of adhesives, coatings, inks and rubber products, offer compatibility with a wide range of polymers and formulation systems, improve mechanical strength and thermal stability of end products and growing adoption among adhesives and sealants manufacturers, printing ink producers and rubber and tire companies to meet rising demand for high-performance, durable and bio-based resin solutions. Rosin acids act as natural tackifiers and binding agents, enhancing adhesion in adhesives, paints and coatings. They improve flexibility and durability in rubber compounding and paper sizing. Additionally, they serve as feedstock for chemical derivatives used in inks, varnishes and bio-based resins.

The rosin resin market is segmented by source into gum rosin, wood rosin and tall oil rosin. The gum rosin market will be the largest segment of the rosin resin market segmented by source, accounting for 58% or $1,738 million of the total in 2029. The gum rosin market will be supported by its natural origin, high purity and excellent tackifying properties, enhance adhesion and film-forming performance in adhesives, coatings, inks and rubber products, offer compatibility with various polymers and formulation systems and growing adoption among adhesives and sealants manufacturers, printing ink producers and rubber and tire companies to meet rising demand for bio-based, high-performance and sustainable resin solutions.

The rosin resin market is segmented by application into rubbers, coatings, inks, adhesives, food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care and other applications. The adhesives market will be the largest segment of the rosin resin market segmented by application, accounting for 32% or $969 million of the total in 2029. The adhesives market will be supported by its ability to enhance tack, adhesion, thermal stability and flexibility in pressure-sensitive, hot-melt and water-based adhesives, improve bonding performance across diverse substrates, provide compatibility with multiple polymer systems and growing adoption among adhesives and sealants manufacturers, industrial assembly companies and packaging producers to meet rising demand for strong, durable and sustainable adhesive solutions.

What is the expected CAGR for the Rosin Resin Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the rosin resin market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Rosin Resin Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global rosin resin market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape adhesive formulations, industrial coatings, printing inks, and packaging material solutions worldwide.

Growth Of Solvent-Free And Waterborne Adhesive - The growth of solvent-free and waterborne adhesive will become a key driver of growth in the rosin resin market by 2029. These adhesive technologies are gaining traction as industries shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly formulations that reduce volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Rosin resins are a key component in these adhesives, offering excellent tack, adhesion and film-forming properties. The rising demand from packaging, construction and automotive sectors for safer and high-performance bonding solutions further supports market expansion. Additionally, regulatory pressures promoting green chemistry and eco-friendly materials are encouraging manufacturers to increase the use of rosin-based adhesive systems. As a result, the growth of solvent-free and waterborne adhesive is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expanding Printing Ink Industry - The expanding printing ink industry will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the rosin resin market by 2029. Rosin resins are widely used as key components in inks due to their excellent binding, gloss and adhesion properties, which enhance print quality and durability. The rising demand for printed materials across packaging, advertising and publishing sectors is boosting consumption of high-performance inks, thereby increasing the need for rosin-based resins. Furthermore, the shift toward environmentally friendly and sustainable ink formulations is encouraging manufacturers to adopt bio-based rosin resins. Consequently, the expanding printing ink industry capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Consumer Awareness And Demand For Bio-Based Materials - The increasing consumer awareness and demand for bio-based materials will serve as a key growth catalyst for the rosin resin market by 2029. As end-users increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly and renewable products, industries such as adhesives, coatings, printing inks and pharmaceuticals are shifting toward rosin-based solutions. Rosin resins, derived from natural sources like pine trees, offer biodegradable and non-toxic properties, making them highly attractive for eco-conscious applications. Regulatory frameworks and corporate sustainability initiatives further reinforce this trend, encouraging manufacturers to integrate bio-based resins into their products. Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and demand for bio-based materials will drive the growth of the rosin resin market. Therefore, this increasing consumer awareness and demand for bio-based materials operations is projected to supporting to a 0.7% annual growth in the market.

Growing Uses In Woodworking And Furniture Adhesive - The growing uses in woodworking and furniture adhesive will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the rosin resin market by 2029. Rosin resin offers excellent tackiness, bonding strength and thermal stability, making it ideal for high-performance adhesive formulations used in wood products and furniture manufacturing. As demand for durable, eco-friendly and cost-effective adhesives continues to rise, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating rosin-based materials to enhance product performance and sustainability. Consequently, the growing uses in woodworking and furniture adhesive strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Rosin Resin Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the rosin acids market, the gum rosin and resin market, and the adhesive rosin resin market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and bio-based raw materials, expanding applications in adhesives, coatings, and inks, and growing industrial adoption across packaging, automotive, and construction sectors. This surge reflects the rising preference for renewable and high-performance materials, enabling enhanced product functionality and environmental compliance, fueling transformative growth within the broader rosin resin industry.

The rosin acids market is projected to grow by $631 million, the gum rosin and resin market by $386 million, and the adhesive rosin resins market by $221 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

