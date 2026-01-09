Pulp And Paper Automation Market Report Pulp And Paper Automation Market Report Pulp And Paper Automation Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulp And Paper Automation Market to Surpass $9 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Paper Industry Machinery market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $22 billion by 2029, with Pulp And Paper Automation to represent around 41% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,141 billion by 2029, the Pulp And Paper Automation market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pulp And Paper Automation Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the pulp and paper automation market in 2029, valued at $3,295 million. The market is expected to grow from $2,185 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the modernization of aging pulp and paper mills and the rise of sustainable and recycled paper production.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pulp And Paper Automation Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pulp and paper automation market in 2029, valued at $1,808 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,330 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rise of sustainable and recycled paper production and the modernization of aging pulp and paper mills.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pulp And Paper Automation Market in 2029?

The pulp and paper automation market is segmented by product into distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), sensors and transmitters, flowmeters, manufacturing execution systems (MES), asset performance management (APM), advanced process control (APC) and other products. The distributed control systems (DCS) market will be the largest segment of the pulp and paper automation market segmented by product, accounting for 26% or $2,383 million of the total in 2029. The distributed control systems (DCS) market will be supported by its ability to provide centralized monitoring and control of complex processes, enhanced process efficiency and reliability, integration with advanced sensors and analytics for real-time decision-making, growing demand for automation in pulp and paper mills to reduce operational costs, and rising adoption in both large-scale and medium-scale paper manufacturing facilities for improved production quality and consistency.

The pulp and paper automation market is segmented by application into pre-press printing, print and publication, paper mills processing and paper packaging. The paper mills processing market will be the largest segment of the pulp and paper automation market segmented by application, accounting for 69% or $6,181 million of the total in 2029. The paper mills processing market will be supported by its ability to optimize production processes, improve product quality and consistency, integration with advanced control and monitoring systems, reduction of energy consumption and operational costs, and growing adoption in pulp and paper mills to enhance efficiency, minimize downtime, and support data-driven decision-making throughout the manufacturing process.

The pulp and paper automation market is segmented by end-user into paper, pulp, tissue and board. The paper market will be the largest segment of the pulp and paper automation market segmented by end-user, accounting for 38% or $3,387 million of the total in 2029. The paper market will be supported by its ability to improve production efficiency and product uniformity, integration with advanced control and monitoring systems, enhancement of paper quality and consistency, reduction of energy consumption and operational costs, and growing adoption in pulp and paper mills to meet increasing demand across printing, packaging, and specialty paper applications.

The pulp and paper automation market is segmented by type into paper automation and pulp automation The paper automation market will be the largest segment of the pulp and paper automation market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $5,478 million of the total in 2029. The paper automation market will be supported by its ability to optimize production speed and sheet formation quality, integration with intelligent process control and monitoring systems, improvement in paper uniformity and surface finish, reduction of energy consumption and raw material waste, and increasing adoption in paper mills to meet the growing demand for printing, writing, and specialty paper products.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pulp And Paper Automation Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pulp and paper automation market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Pulp And Paper Automation Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pulp and paper automation market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape production efficiency, sustainability performance, and operational reliability across the global pulp and paper industry.

Modernization Of Aging Pulp And Paper Mills - The modernization of aging pulp and paper mills will become a key driver of growth in the pulp and paper automation market by 2029. Many mills across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are replacing outdated distributed control systems (DCS) and programmable logic controllers (PLC) with advanced process automation, AI-based optimization and predictive maintenance platforms. This shift enables real-time process control, reduced downtime and better integration of digital twins and IoT (internet of things) solutions, essential for achieving operational excellence in older facilities. Consequently, modernization initiatives will accelerate investment in automation software, control systems and intelligent equipment across the pulp and paper value chain. As a result, the modernization of aging pulp and paper mills is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise Of Sustainable And Recycled Paper Production - The rise of sustainable and recycled paper Production will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pulp and paper automation market by 2029. Growing global demand for eco-friendly and recycled paper products is pushing mills to adopt automation to handle complex waste fiber processing and ensure consistent quality. Automated pulping, sorting and water treatment systems enable efficient recovery of fibers and minimize resource wastage. Intelligent sensors and advanced control software also help mills optimize chemical usage during de-inking and bleaching while maintaining environmental compliance. As sustainability becomes a key operational goal, automation systems that enable closed-loop water usage, emission tracking and resource efficiency will become indispensable, driving higher adoption rates across modernized recycling plants and sustainable paper mills. Consequently, the accelerating rise of sustainable and recycled paper capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives - The government initiatives processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pulp and paper automation market by 2029. Policies in regions like the EU, the US and Australia are encouraging mills to invest in advanced process control, energy-efficient technologies and digital monitoring platforms to reduce emissions and improve sustainability reporting. Financial subsidies for smart manufacturing, carbon reduction targets and innovation grants for Industry 4.0 adoption are prompting both large and mid-sized mills to integrate automation into production and resource management systems. This alignment of regulatory pressure with financial support will continue to fuel automation-driven modernization in the forecast period. Therefore, this government initiatives operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Tissue And Hygiene Paper Demand - The growth in tissue and hygiene paper demand will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pulp and paper automation market by 2029. This is encouraging manufacturers to expand production capacity. To meet high throughput and product consistency demands, mills are increasingly deploying automation systems for process control, quality assurance and packaging. Automated handling, converting and rolling lines help maintain precision, reduce labour dependency and enable rapid changeovers for different tissue grades. As producers scale up operations, intelligent manufacturing solutions integrated with real-time analytics and robotics will become vital in optimizing production speed and maintaining quality, further strengthening automation’s role in the growing tissue segment. Consequently, the growth in tissue and hygiene paper demand strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pulp And Paper Automation Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pulp and paper mills processing market, the paper automation market and the pulp and paper automation distributed control systems market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advancements in industrial automation, rising demand for optimized production efficiency, and the increasing adoption of smart machinery across paper and pulp manufacturing facilities. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward fully integrated digital operations that enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and end-to-end process control, fueling transformative growth within the global pulp and paper automation industry.

The pulp and paper mills processing market is projected to grow by $1,858 million, the paper automation market by $1,541 million, the pulp and paper automation market by $938 million and the pulp and paper automation distributed control systems market by $707 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

