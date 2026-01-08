T.J. Maxx Coming To Renovated Chicago Space

T.J. Maxx is coming to a renovated Chicago space T.J. Maxx is coming to a renovated Chicago space

MCZ Development, Farpoint Development secure major retailer for premier Lincoln Park space

This lease brings new energy to an already thriving Lincoln Park retail market while solidifying our repositioning strategy.” — Alex Katz, Principal at Farpoint Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T.J. Maxx will anchor a prominent Chicago retail corridor, signing a 10-year lease for a prime street-level space in a mixed-use property in Lincoln Park. MCZ Development landed the national retailer for 939 W. North Ave., a 200,000 square foot building located at the southeast corner of North Avenue and Sheffield Avenue. MCZ Development has begun a complete modernization of the building constructed in 2002, which will include a new façade and building systems, modern amenities and infrastructure, as well as an enhanced retail presence, with impressive floor-to-ceiling windows.T.J. Maxx is set to open in Q3 2026."We're thrilled to welcome T.J. Maxx to 939 W. North Avenue," said Alex Katz, Principal at Farpoint Development. "This lease brings new energy to an already thriving Lincoln Park retail market while solidifying our repositioning strategy. It confirms what we knew all along: our property is a gateway to Lincoln Park's premier retail corridor.""Our team has loved the property and believed in its ability to revitalize the North Sheffield corridor ever since we first walked the space. With its perfect blend of commercial, medical, and office tenants, plus the addition of T.J. Maxx to that mix, we're excited for how our upcoming modernization plans will enhance the area's future," said Curt Bettiker, Managing Partner of North Sheffield, LLC.T.J. Maxx, one of the nation's leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailers, is leasing 26,000 square feet. What drew T.J. Maxx to the high-traffic location was the abundant indoor covered parking exclusive to the building, the walkable Lincoln Park neighborhood, excellent public transit access, and the existing retail and dining options.The development team's significant investment in the building includes a repositioning strategy focused on attracting quality tenants that will offer diverse retail, lifestyle, and healthcare options. The building's renovation will preserve the character with the addition of contemporary amenities.T.J. Maxx will join tenants such as Fitness Formula Clubs, Iteld Plastic Surgery, and Urban Oasis.Paul Bryant and Jaime Bertsche of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation represented the landlord, and Gary Greenfield and Steven Baer of Metro Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.

