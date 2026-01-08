Pinnacle Technology Group, Now PTG Electronics, Launches New Brand Identity, Strengthening Its Commitment to Innovation

OTTAWA LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Technology Group, a trusted leader in electronics manufacturing and lifecycle solutions, today announced it is rebranding as PTG Electronics. The refreshed name and brand identity mark a new chapter in the company’s evolution, one that reflects its continued growth and forward momentum.

Rooted in people-first processes and forward-thinking technological innovation, the new PTG Electronics brand embodies both its legacy and its momentum. The logo features bold typography and interwoven lines of energy, symbolizing precision, connection, progress, and the forward motion it inspires for customers.

“Our new name and brand identity represent a stronger, sharper version of who we’ve always been,” said Nick Wasserman, President of PTG Electronics. “Nothing about our ownership, leadership, or values is changing. What’s changing is how we express who we are: a dependable, innovative partner evolving alongside our clients and the fast-paced industry.”

PTG Electronics remains built on the same foundation that has defined its success: dependable service, quality manufacturing, and lasting relationships. This refreshed identity cements the company’s long-term commitment to being the partner clients can count on for the next generation of innovation.

To learn more, visit ptg-electronics.com or contact PTG Electronics at nwasserman@pinnacletec.com.

About PTG Electronics

PTG Electronics delivers comprehensive product lifecycle support for electronics manufacturing. From printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies to high-end electromechanical box builds, PTG provides the expertise and resources to move products from design to production with speed, precision, and reliability. PTG’s mission is to accelerate innovation by delivering world-class electronics manufacturing and lifecycle solutions, building lasting partnerships through dependable processes, trusted performance, and shared commitment to progress.

